Former Director Of Rio's Museu De Arte Moderna Ordered To Pay Breach-Of-Contract Fine The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Rio Museum Court Ruling Puts Fábio Szwarcwald's Safety Warnings at the Center of a Legal Fight

A Brazilian court has ordered former Museu de Arte Moderna do Rio de Janeiro director Fábio Szwarcwald to pay 100,000 reais for breach of contract, after he publicly raised concerns about the museum's internal conditions, including the absence of fire insurance for years.

The Rio de Janeiro justice court said Szwarcwald, who led Mam Rio from 2020 to 2022, violated a confidentiality clause by disclosing internal matters and caused significant reputational damage. The museum argued that his comments undermined confidence among donors, artists, and the art market, even if the underlying facts were accurate.

Szwarcwald has said he was trying to push the institution toward urgent repairs and risk management. During his tenure, he advocated for fire and electrical upgrades, as well as the installation of roughly 80 security cameras, saying the museum had previously relied on just 16 cameras across its campus. He also argued that higher spending was justified by increased fundraising, which he said rose to around 20 million reais during that period.

The dispute sharpened after Szwarcwald said the museum lacked fire insurance from 2006 to 2022. According to the court, his contract remained in force until January 2022, even after his departure as director was announced. The ruling also ordered the museum to pay compensation that had been agreed to in his original contract.

Mam Rio announced in September 2021 that it had removed Szwarcwald from the executive board and invited him to take a role in institutional relations. Paulo Albert Weyland Vieira was named interim executive director before later taking the post permanently.

Before joining Mam Rio, Szwarcwald worked in finance and was known as a prominent collector. He was appointed director of the Escola de Artes Visuais do Parque Lage in 2017, where the institution became a flashpoint in Brazil's censorship debates over Queermuseu, the queer-themed group exhibition that was canceled and later reopened to record-breaking crowds in Rio.

Szwarcwald plans to appeal the fine, according to Brazilian media, arguing that the museum's lack of fire insurance does not fall under the confidentiality clause because it was already acknowledged by Mam Rio and does not amount to a trade or industrial secret. The museum has not commented further on the case.

The ruling also brings renewed attention to Mam Rio itself. The museum holds about 16,000 works, including pieces by Constantin Brâncuși, Alberto Giacometti, Hélio Oiticica, and Tarsila do Amaral. Its history is marked by loss as well as preservation: a fire in 1978 destroyed its library and about 600 works, a reminder of why the question of safety remains so charged.