Onco-Innovations Ltd. (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Onco-Innovations Ltd. (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) and may include paid advertising.

Onco-Innovations is developing ONC010(TM), a nanoparticle-encapsulated PNKP inhibitor designed to target DNA repair pathways involved in cancer survival and treatment resistance. The company is positioning itself as a leader in the emerging PNKP inhibitor class, a segment of the broader DNA Damage Response therapy market that is distinct from established PARP inhibitor therapies. Five patents protect the company's PNKP inhibitor technology, nanoparticle delivery platform and related applications, supporting its intellectual property position as development advances. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Inka Health, Onco-Innovations has integrated the SynoGraph(TM) causal AI platform to support patient stratification, clinical trial design and oncology evidence generation. Ongoing CMC, IND-enabling and preclinical development activities are intended to support advancement of ONC010 toward planned first-in-human clinical studies.

Onco-Innovations (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on advancing a new class of DNA Damage Response (“DDR”) therapies and developing artificial intelligence-driven precision oncology solutions. The company is leading the development of Polynucleotide Kinase Phosphatase (“PNKP”) inhibitors, an emerging category of DDR therapeutics designed to target DNA repair pathways involved in cancer survival and resistance. Through its dual-platform approach, Onco-Innovations combines proprietary drug development with AI-enabled technologies intended to support oncology research, clinical development, patient stratification and evidence generation.

The company's strategy is centered on building a scalable oncology platform supported by proprietary intellectual property, strategic collaborations and integrated development capabilities. In recent years, Onco-Innovations has expanded its operational footprint through acquisitions, research partnerships...

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