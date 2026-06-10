Trilliondollarbreaks Rising Fuel Costs Threaten Consumer Spending As Retailers Brace For Slower Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and other investors with significant exposure to the retail sector may be closely watching consumer spending trends after Walmart warned that rising gasoline prices are putting increasing pressure on household budgets. The retailer expects sales growth to slow in the current quarter as higher fuel costs, driven in part by geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global energy markets, force consumers to allocate more of their income to essential expenses. Walmart also cautioned that ongoing supply-chain challenges could lead to higher food prices if shipping disruptions persist, adding further strain on consumers. Despite reporting strong quarterly profit growth, the company's more cautious outlook prompted a decline in its share price and raised concerns about the broader impact of elevated energy costs on retail demand.

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