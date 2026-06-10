From Sydney To Bahrain, Nancy Ajram Still Writes New Chapters In Arab Pop Stardom

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Success is not measured by numbers alone. It is reflected in the thousands of voices that sing every word, the generations united by the same songs, and the enduring bond between an artist and her audience. Few Arab stars embody that connection more than the Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram.

More than two decades after first rising to prominence, the Lebanese superstar continues to command some of the largest audiences in the Arab world and beyond. During her recent Nancy 11 World Tour, Ajram attracted more than 12,000 concertgoers across Sydney and Melbourne-one of the largest turnouts ever recorded for an Arab artist in Australia-before continuing her successful run with a major concert in Bahrain.

In this exclusive interview, Ajram reflects on her latest achievements, discusses the secret behind her remarkable longevity, reveals details of upcoming Egyptian-language projects, shares her views on social media and artificial intelligence, and speaks candidly about balancing family life with a career that has spanned more than twenty years.

Following the extraordinary success of your Australian tour and your recent concert in Bahrain, how would you describe your feelings at this stage of your career?

I feel incredibly happy and grateful for the love and support I continue to receive from audiences everywhere.

The concerts in Australia were among the most memorable performances I have given in recent years, especially because it had been such a long time since my previous visit. Seeing more than 12,000 people across Sydney and Melbourne singing every word and sharing those moments with me was truly unforgettable.

Then came Bahrain, which had its own unique energy and atmosphere. Experiences like these remind me why I chose this path in the first place and make me appreciate every year of hard work and dedication that brought me here.

What does this continued success mean to you after more than two decades in the spotlight?

When I look back on my journey, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude. It has been a path filled with beautiful memories, valuable lessons and challenges that helped me grow both personally and professionally.

Success is not simply about sold-out venues or impressive numbers. It is about knowing that people still look forward to your music and continue to support you after all these years. That connection is a privilege, but it is also a responsibility. It motivates me to keep evolving and striving for excellence.







After more than twenty years at the top, what is the secret behind your ability to remain relevant across generations?

I believe authenticity is the key. I have never tried to imitate anyone or follow trends blindly. From the beginning, I focused on staying true to myself and creating music that genuinely reflects who I am as an artist.

At the same time, I approach every project as if it were my first. I never rely on past successes. I enjoy exploring new ideas and embracing change while preserving the artistic identity that my audience knows and loves.

You recently announced new projects in the Egyptian dialect. Can you tell us more about them?

I am very excited about this next chapter. Egyptian music has always held a special place in my heart, and Egyptian audiences have been an important part of my journey from the very beginning.

I am currently preparing to release two new songs in the Egyptian dialect. They combine elements of my Lebanese musical identity with the rich spirit of Egyptian music. It is a space that offers tremendous creative freedom, and I always enjoy working within it.

How do you choose your songs? Is there a formula for creating a hit?

The most important factor is my emotional connection to the song. It has to resonate with me and feel genuine.

I listen to many songs before making a decision and discuss every detail with my team. I am also fortunate to work alongside my manager, Gigi Lamara, who has been a constant source of support throughout my career.

As for success, I do not believe there is a fixed formula. Strong lyrics, a memorable melody, thoughtful production and, above all, honesty in performance are essential. When those elements come together naturally, audiences can feel it.

Your recent songs“Tool Omry Negma” and“Warana Eh” generated significant attention. How did you react to the audience response?

I was delighted by the response.“Tool Omry Negma” holds a special place in my heart because it was among the final works of the late composer Mohamed Rahim, whose contribution to Arabic music was extraordinary.

“Warana Eh”, meanwhile, carries a message of optimism and positive energy that I wanted to share with listeners. Seeing both songs connect with audiences in such an authentic way was deeply rewarding.

How do you view competition in today's Arab music industry?

Healthy competition benefits everyone because it encourages artists to work harder and continually improve.

The Arab music scene is rich with talent, and I see that diversity as a positive development. What matters most is that every artist maintains their individuality. Audiences can always recognise authenticity, and originality remains one of the most important foundations of a lasting career.

Has social media changed the definition of artistic success?

Without question, social media has transformed the way artists communicate with audiences. It allows us to connect directly and instantly with millions of people.

However, I do not believe it is the sole measure of success. Social media can increase visibility, but it cannot replace talent, dedication or meaningful artistic work. True success is measured by longevity and by the lasting relationship an artist builds with audiences over time.

What can fans expect from you in the coming months?

Fortunately, I have a very busy schedule filled with exciting projects and performances.

Recently, I appeared at several major events across the Arab world, including a memorable concert at the Grand Egyptian Museum, followed by successful shows in Australia and Bahrain.

I am also preparing for an important concert in London on 28 June, while working on several new musical projects that I look forward to announcing soon.







How do you maintain such a close connection with your audience in the digital age?

I consider my audience an essential part of my artistic journey, which is why I make a conscious effort to stay connected through social media and other platforms.

I enjoy sharing updates about concerts, new releases and occasionally moments from my personal life. I also pay close attention to feedback because it helps me stay connected to the people who have supported me throughout the years.

Is a return to acting still a possibility?

I would never completely rule it out, but at this stage my primary focus remains music.

If the right project comes along-something distinctive and meaningful that adds value to my artistic journey-I would certainly consider it. But music will always be my first passion.

How do you see the future of Arabic music in an era shaped by rapid technological advances and artificial intelligence?

We are living through a fascinating period of transformation. Technology has become an integral part of music production and distribution, offering artists new creative possibilities. However, I believe the human element will always remain irreplaceable. Genuine emotion, personal experience and artistic sensitivity cannot be replicated by technology.

Artificial intelligence can be a valuable tool, but it should enhance creativity rather than replace it.

What artistic dream do you still hope to achieve despite everything you have accomplished?

I believe artists should never stop dreaming, regardless of what they have achieved.

There are still many goals I hope to accomplish and many creative ideas I want to bring to life. My ambition is to continue creating music that remains meaningful to people for years to come and to reach new audiences around the world. I feel there is still much more to explore and contribute.

How do you balance family life with such a demanding career?

From the beginning, I understood that true success requires balance. My family has always been my priority, and I make every effort to spend quality time with my husband, Dr Fadi, and our daughters. Being involved in their daily lives gives me stability, happiness and the positive energy I need to pursue my professional goals.

You recently celebrated your daughter Mila's sixteenth birthday. How do you experience this stage of motherhood?

I am incredibly proud of my three daughters. I try to be present in every aspect of their lives and to be both a mother and a friend. Celebrating Mila's birthday was a beautiful family moment, and watching my daughters grow into confident young women brings me immense joy.

Motherhood is one of the greatest blessings in my life and remains a constant source of strength and inspiration.

Finally, what message would you like to share with your fans and young people everywhere?

I always encourage young people to hold on to their dreams, no matter how difficult they may seem.

Success rarely comes easily, but determination, hard work and self-belief can make extraordinary things possible.

To my fans around the world, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for their continued love and support. They have been an essential part of my journey, and I promise to keep bringing them new music and memorable experiences in the years ahead.