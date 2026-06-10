Al-Sisi, Tshisekedi Discuss Water Cooperation, Nile Basin Coordination And Eastern DRC Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and water resources, as well as developments in eastern DRC and cooperation among Nile Basin countries, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The discussions took place during Tshisekedi's fourth visit to Egypt in recent years. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting followed by expanded talks involving delegations from both countries before witnessing the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of increasing trade and investment flows between Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo and called for convening the joint bilateral committee, alongside the establishment of implementation programmes and follow-up mechanisms to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He highlighted the extensive expertise of Egyptian companies, particularly in infrastructure and energy projects, reaffirming Egypt's readiness to support development efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The talks also focused on water resources and irrigation cooperation. Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting dam and water-related projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo“for development and without harming others,” while providing technical assistance and capacity-building programmes for Congolese specialists.

The two presidents also discussed cooperation among Nile Basin countries, stressing the importance of respecting international law governing transboundary rivers and promoting consensus and inclusiveness within the Nile Basin Initiative.

Al-Sisi said Egypt supports adherence to the principles of international law, good neighbourliness and mutual benefit, while ensuring that development efforts do not cause harm to any party and contribute to the prosperity of all Nile Basin peoples.

On the situation in eastern DRC, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said Egypt stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance, including medical and food aid, to help address the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing crisis in the region.

The Egyptian president also expressed Cairo's willingness to contribute to confidence-building measures, peacebuilding initiatives, reconstruction efforts and post-conflict development programmes through Egyptian companies and specialised institutions.

These efforts, he said, could be supported through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development and the African Union Centre for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, which is based in Cairo.

For his part, Tshisekedi praised Egypt's support for the Democratic Republic of Congo and its broader efforts to promote peace, stability and development across the African continent.

He also expressed his country's keenness to deepen coordination with Egypt on Nile Basin issues and further strengthen bilateral relations in areas of shared strategic interest.

The visit underscored the growing momentum in relations between Cairo and Kinshasa, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in development, water management, regional stability and economic partnership.