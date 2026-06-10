Finance Ministry Launches Initiative With Start-Ups To Develop Smart Public Services

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kouchouk, announced a new initiative to collaborate with start-ups in developing smart solutions aimed at enhancing government performance and improving the services provided to citizens.

“We are open to all innovative ideas and technological solutions aimed at developing our performance and facilitating the services we provide to citizens,” Kouchouk said during his participation in the CAISEC 2026 Conference and Exhibition.

The minister stressed that investment in technology represents an investment in the future and a key pillar in building a more competitive economy capable of achieving sustainable growth.

He noted that the government is working to maximise the benefits of technological advancements by simplifying procedures, streamlining processes and delivering more efficient services to both investors and citizens.

Kouchouk said the Ministry of Finance is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to simplify tax procedures and reduce administrative burdens on taxpayers. At the same time, efforts are underway to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks to ensure the protection of government, taxpayer and investor data while safeguarding users' rights.

The government is also seeking to develop simplified tax and customs systems that align with the requirements of the digital economy and better serve entrepreneurs and start-ups.

As part of these efforts, Kouchouk revealed that a mobile application for real estate tax services is expected to be launched in the coming period, making it easier for citizens to access and complete related procedures.

The minister highlighted the strong performance of Egypt's technology sector, describing it as the country's fastest-growing industry over the past five years. He also pointed to the continued growth of service exports and the significant opportunities that remain for further expansion.

Kouchouk expressed confidence in the capabilities of Egyptian youth and their ability to drive innovation and contribute to the country's future development.

He emphasised that addressing major economic and developmental challenges requires unconventional approaches, adding that start-ups and entrepreneurs are often best positioned to deliver innovative and effective solutions.