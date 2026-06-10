CARPL.Ai Partners With Enlitic To Accelerate AI Validation For Imaging Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARPL, the world's largest radiology AI marketplace and enterprise platform, today announced a partnership with Enlitic, to give imaging customers a stronger approach to AI validation by improving how imaging data can be used for evaluation.

Through its Ensight platform, Enlitic helps structure and normalize imaging data for AI validation workflows. For CARPL, that adds value to a platform built to help customers discover, explore, validate, and deploy imaging AI through a single environment.

This matters because one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption in addition to access to algorithms, is access to data ready for meaningful evaluation. In many healthcare organizations, imaging data is fragmented across systems, inconsistent, and difficult to search at scale. As a result, teams may spend significant time identifying the right studies and preparing data before evaluation can begin.

By helping organize imaging data earlier in the process, Enlitic Ensight supports a more efficient path to validation within the CARPL platform. That can help healthcare organizations reduce delays, compare AI solutions more effectively, and move toward deployment with greater confidence.

“Data fragmentation remains a barrier to scaling AI in radiology,” said Vidur Mahajan, CEO of“Our work with Enlitic ensures healthcare institutions can accelerate imaging AI validation with confidence before deployment, ultimately driving safer, more reliable patient care.”

“Too often, validation slows down because teams cannot quickly find and prepare the right data,” said Michael Sistenich, CEO.“By supporting CARPL with more structured and searchable imaging data, we are helping create a faster, more practical path to AI adoption.”

As healthcare organizations continue to evaluate AI more rigorously, the ability to validate earlier and more effectively will become even more important. This partnership helps CARPL offer customers a stronger way to move from AI exploration to real-world use.

About Enlitic

Enlitic is a software company that uses artificial intelligence to develop software products that manage medical imaging data in radiology such as MRI, CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound images and licenses such products to healthcare providers. Enlitic's products, including its current product offering and product suite under development, seek to standardize, protect, integrate, and analyze data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that can improve clinical workflows, increase efficiencies, and expand capacity. Read more at

About

CARPL is the world's largest radiology AI marketplace and platform offering 250+ applications from 95+ AI Partners. With regulatory clearances across multiple regions that include the FDA, CE, ANVISA, TGA and HSA, CARPL provides a single user interface, a single data channel, and a single procurement channel for the discovery, testing, deployment, and monitoring of AI solutions in clinical practice. The CARPL platform integrates with leading PACS systems, including Agfa HealthCare, DeepHealth, Intelerad, Philips, Ramsoft, Paxera Health, amongst others, ensuring end-to-end interoperability across imaging environments. Learn more at

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