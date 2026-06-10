Emotional World Cup Return To Mexico For South Africa Coach Broos

Forty years after playing for Belgium against hosts Mexico in the 1986 World Cup opener, Hugo Broos makes an emotional return to the Estadio Azteca today, this time as coach of South Africa.

The clash between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City signals the start of the 2026 World Cup, the first of 104 matches that will end with the champions being crowned on July 19 in New Jersey.

"No-one in Hollywood could have scripted it better -- I played in a World Cup opener and now, four decades later, I will be one of the coaches in a World Cup opener," he said.

The 2026 World Cup, which Mexico, the United States and Canada are jointly hosting, signals the end of a 56-year football career for the Belgian, as a defender and a coach. "I am dreaming of a beautiful ending where South Africa reach the knockout phase of a World Cup for the first time after three first-round exits," he said.

"When South Africa bow out of this tournament, I will say goodbye to football. I turned 74 this year and the time has come to be with my wife, two daughters, son and eight grandchildren."

After Mexico, South Africa face the Czech Republic and South Korea in Group A. Group winners and runners-up advance automatically along with eight of the 12 third-placed nations. South Africa and Mexico also crossed paths in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup that South Africa hosted, in a game that finished 1-1.

Broos, who took charge in 2021, said Mexico, and their fervent fans, would present a challenging start. "Mexico are a good, ambitious team which emphasises movement. Nothing other than our best level will suffice. We must know what to do when they have the ball, and when we have it," he said.

The Belgian veteran said he believes three points will be enough to reach the knockout round. "Three points will take us through. The four (Group A) teams are not too different in terms of quality. That means there are three tough matches ahead for South Africa. Our mission is to create history by reaching the second round."

He played down suggestions that the fierce domestic rivalry between Sundowns and Pirates could spill into the squad. "There are no Sundowns or Pirates players in the squad. Only South Africans. The camaraderie is fantastic. Choosing players with the right mentality is a key part of my job."

Broos defended his selection of 36-year-old Themba Zwanem, who he said was "a good playmaker, who can help us for part of each match".

He added: "He is fit after several injuries and can make a significant impact. He is intelligent and scores goals."

Regardless of how the World Cup pans out, Broos said he was proud to have played a role in rejuvenating the South African team.

"We were once labelled a 'joke' and one friendly match attracted less than 200 spectators to a 93,000-seat stadium. Our last home warm-up match was a 50,000 sell-out..."

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