FIFA Chief Infantino Defends Visa Handling, Ticket Prices On Eve Of World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the way football's governing body had handled visa issues ahead of the World Cup, saying yesterday that it was working to find solutions ‌but could not override government decisions.

Speaking on the eve of the tournament ​opener between co-hosts Mexico and ‌South Africa, Infantino addressed concerns surrounding Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who ‌was barred from ⁠entering the US ‌despite having a valid visa.

"It is unfortunate ‌what happened to the referee from Somalia," Infantino told a press conference. "We are not ⁠the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces. We are a sports organisation."

The case has drawn attention to immigration challenges ahead of the June 11-July 19 tournament after US authorities said Artan was denied entry because of his links to "suspected members of terror organisations".

Artan, voted Africa's top men's referee last year, insisted he had the correct visa to enter the United States but he was turned back at Miami International Airport and then put on a flight back to Turkey at the weekend. Artan would have been the first match official from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup finals.

Infantino said FIFA was continuing to work behind the scenes to resolve outstanding issues but stressed that immigration decisions ultimately rested ​with national authorities. "We always try to find solutions," he said. "Sometimes to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution."

Infantino was asked by a BBC reporter if he felt FIFA had "lost control" of its own tournament because of the case of Artan and also Washington's decision to refuse visas for 15 members of the Iran team's support staff.

"In 2035 I think, we hope, the women's World Cup will be in the UK. Would you find it normal that FIFA would dictate to the British government who to let into the country and who not to let in the country. I don't know, maybe you find it normal?" Infantino asked.

Infantino called on the media to "chill and relax" – clarifying later that he did not mean to imply that FIFA was not doing anything about issues such as visas. "When I say chill, I do not mean chill and do nothing. I mean we are working," he said. "Our world is a very aggressive world, security rules above everything."

Asked whether visa-related controversies had made him regret selecting ‌the US as one of ⁠the host nations, Infantino ​said he had no regrets. "There are issues; it's normal for an event ​of this magnitude," he said. "Some come from the United States, some from Canada, some from Mexico. We deal with all of them."

The FIFA president also pointed to Iran's participation in the tournament as evidence of his organisation's efforts to navigate complex political circumstances. "People were saying Iran couldn't come to the World Cup," Infantino said. "I promised them they will come."

He said ensuring Iran's participation despite geopolitical tensions demonstrated football's ability to bring people together.

The Swiss-Italian executive repeatedly returned to a message of unity, saying the World Cup could provide a ‌welcome distraction at a time of ‌global conflict and uncertainty. "When Iran plays, ⁠the stadium will be full and I hope there will be a positive atmosphere ⁠because this is football," he said. "We ⁠want to unite the world."

Infantino also defended FIFA's ticket pricing after criticism from some supporters who argued that the cost of attending matches had become prohibitive. FIFA has sold more than six million tickets for the tournament, which now has 48 teams, and demand had exceeded expectations by "a factor of 10 or more", he said.

"The starting price at $60 is the lowest ​entry price of any of the American sports in the playoff phases," Infantino said. "If you sell it at a lower price point, it would have gone on secondary markets at much higher prices. Every dollar that comes in goes back to the development of football."

The World Cup kicks off today at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host matches at three men's World Cups, with Infantino predicting one of the most competitive tournaments in the events history.

The FIFA president said ‌factors including altitude, climate, ​travel and the expanded format would add further unpredictability before concluding: "Let the celebration begin."

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