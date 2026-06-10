Qatar Pivots To Private Sector For Food Security

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is moving away from its traditional reliance on government-to-government import agreements toward a private sector-driven model for food security, an official of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has said.

Abdullah Zeini Jefri, IFC's division director for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries, told Gulf Times the shift is both deliberate and necessary for the country's longer-term development ambitions.

“For Qatar's Vision 2030 to achieve its full potential, it has to rely on the growth of the private sector. We're identifying through an evidence-based roadmap the opportunities for the private sector to help secure a more resilient food security for Qatar, while also identifying and creating commercially successful investment opportunities,” he said.

Jefri said the advantage of bringing private capital into food security is that it serves multiple objectives simultaneously, rather than treating security and profit as competing goals.

“You achieve your objectives of securing food security, but at the same time you create commercially successful investment opportunities, you create jobs, and you diversify your supply chains,” he noted.

Asked whether Qatar's private sector has the capacity to take on that role, Jefri said it does, adding that“there is room for further growth.”

Together with the US-Qatar Business Council – Doha (USQBC Doha), the IFC launched Wednesday a new roadmap to enhance agrifood investment in Qatar, aimed at boosting food security.

The event, themed 'Profit with a Purpose – Harnessing Qatari Investments for Advancing Agrifood Security', marked the publication of the study 'Building Resilient Food Systems: A Roadmap for Qatar's South-South Agrifood Investments in Emerging and Developing Markets'.

According to Jefri, the event's theme captures IFC's operating philosophy precisely. The corporation, he explained, does not deploy grants or public funding, a deliberate choice rooted in long-term sustainability.

“Our main objective is sustainable private sector investment. To achieve that, you need two components. One, for it to be profitable, because if it's not profitable, it's not going to be sustainable,” he said.

He noted that decent commercial returns are a precondition, not an afterthought, for mobilising private capital at scale:“For private capital to be mobilised, they need to achieve decent returns, acceptable returns, and good returns. This is what we excel at, identifying those opportunities that are commercially profitable, but at the same time, with focus on achieving development impact.”

He said the IFC model is self-reinforcing: the more profitable opportunities are identified and demonstrated, the easier it becomes to attract additional private capital into the sector.

“With mobilising private capital, as long as it's profitable, it will be sustainable. More private capital will come in. The more opportunities you identify, the easier you will be able to mobilise more private capital,” Jefri explained.

He said the approach, distinguishes IFC from development institutions that rely on grants, which he described as less durable over time.“We don't mobilise grants or public money, because that may not be as sustainable,” Jefri noted.

“IFC's Doha office, which operates with a resident team, continues to grow its presence in Qatar with a focus on channelling Qatari investment across sectors, particularly food security systems,” he added.

International Finance Corporation USQBC Doha investment