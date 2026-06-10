Gulf States Have Intercepted Over 7,000 Iranian Missiles, Drones

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Gulf states have intercepted more than 7,000 Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, the GCC's top official said, condemning fresh strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait as a flagrant breach of sovereignty and a grave violation of international law.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi said the bloc's member states had been subjected to sinful Iranian attacks with ballistic missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and vital civilian facilities, the latest being terrorist Iranian strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait Wednesday morning, in a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Council states and the principles of good-neighbourliness, and a grave breach of international law, international humanitarian law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

Addressing the 167th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council in Manama Wednesday, al-Budaiwi commended the efficiency and readiness of the armed forces of the GCC states, which professionally and capably intercepted more than 7,000 ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran towards the GCC states, contributing to neutralising the threat and protecting lives, facilities and vital assets.

Despite the gravity of these attacks, the GCC states chose restraint and wisdom, out of keenness to avoid sliding into cycles of escalation with unforeseeable consequences, he said.

ballistic missiles Drones sovereignty Iranian attacks