3M Innovates To Help The Automotive Industry Navigate What's Ahead

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center.

The automotive industry is under pressure from every direction. Electrification, software-defined vehicle architecture, lightweighting, manufacturing transformation, repair and recycling are not isolated challenges. They are interconnected demands that automakers and suppliers are being asked to solve simultaneously, and faster than ever before.

3M's new digital platform, "The Next Gear," is designed to help. The interactive online experience brings together 3M science, technologies and materials in one place, allowing customers to explore how 3M supports the automotive industry as it works to build lighter, smarter, and more efficient vehicles.

Solving connected challenges across the vehicle lifecycle

“The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation - one that touches every part of the mobility ecosystem, from manufacturers and suppliers to infrastructure,” said Wendy Bauer, group president of 3M Transportation and Electronics Business Group.“As electrification, lightweighting, software-defined vehicles, advanced manufacturing and next-generation in-cabin experiences reshape mobility, the need for material innovation has never been greater. 3M brings deep expertise across automotive, electronics, manufacturing and advanced materials to help customers solve complex challenges, accelerate development and bring next-generation mobility solutions to market faster. 'The Next Gear' provides a comprehensive look at 3M solutions across the mobility ecosystem and demonstrates how we help customers move faster toward what's ahead.”

The platform highlights the critical role that 3M solutions can play at every stage of the automotive lifecycle, focusing on engineering and design, manufacturing, on-road performance, personalization, and repair and end-of-life applications.

A closer look at automotive innovation

"The Next Gear" features multiple 3M solutions for lighter-weight vehicle design, including materials that reduce weight while supporting durability and performance, as well as noise, vibration and harshness solutions that improve comfort and design flexibility.

Manufacturing efficiency, quality and ergonomics get equal attention. Among the spotlighted technologies is the 3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System, which automatically detects topcoat defects, recommends a precise repair strategy, and delivers the solution in real-time as the vehicle moves along the line - offering more consistent quality at a faster pace.

Supporting electric, connected and personalized vehicles

This interactive platform also showcases 3M technologies that support electric and connected vehicles, including thermal management and battery-related solutions, as well as products that help protect and enhance displays, camera sensors, driver monitoring systems and other user interfaces.

With growing consumer demand for automotive personalization and repair options, the platform highlights ways 3M supports vehicle appearance, maintenance, repair and resource recovery. These solutions span wrap films, paint protection, collision repair technologies and approaches that can help advance serviceability and recycling.

By bringing together solutions that span design, manufacturing, vehicle performance, personalization, repair and resource recovery,“The Next Gear” provides a holistic view of how 3M helps customers address the interconnected challenges shaping the future of mobility.

Explore "The Next Gear" experience here:

FAQ

What is "The Next Gear"? "The Next Gear" is an online interactive platform that showcases how 3M technologies and materials can help address major automotive industry challenges.

Who is the platform for? It is designed to help a broad audience understand the diverse scope of 3M automotive solutions, including auto makers, industry suppliers and others interested in the future of mobility.

What topics does the platform cover? It highlights 3M technologies and solutions for automotive engineering and design, manufacturing, on-road technologies, fueling and charging, personalization, and repair and end-of-life solutions.

Does the platform include electric vehicle solutions? Yes. It highlights 3M technologies related to thermal management, battery materials and connected vehicle interfaces.

Where can I explore the experience? Readers can visit the platform at: