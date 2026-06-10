Is Your Company Ready To Launch A Scholarship Program This Fall?

Now is the ideal time for companies to partner with a scholarship administrator – here's why and how to get started before the academic year begins.

Every year, thousands of students head into the fall semester unsure how they'll pay for it. At the same time, companies across the country are sitting on unused charitable budgets, looking for meaningful ways to invest in their communities, support their employees' families, and strengthen their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

A scholarship program bridges both worlds, but many companies never launch one because they assume it's too complicated, too costly, or too risky from a compliance standpoint.

It doesn't have to be.

What Is a Corporate Scholarship Program?

A corporate scholarship is a tax-exempt charitable award paid directly to an accredited educational institution on behalf of a student selected through a competitive application process. Companies can design programs to support:

Employee dependents pursuing higher education Community students in a specific region, field of study, or demographic Both combine internal and external applicant pools

Scholarship funds can cover tuition and enrollment fees at accredited colleges, universities, vocational schools, and other qualifying institutions. Unlike bonuses or tuition reimbursement programs, properly structured scholarships are tax-free to recipients and qualify as charitable expenditures for the sponsoring organization.

Why Act Now? The Fall Enrollment Window Is Opening

If your company is considering launching a scholarship program for the upcoming school year, the time to start is now.

Scholarship programs require a structured implementation process: policy design, application site buildout, promotion, application review, and award disbursement. That process takes time – and the academic calendar won't wait.

Students applying for fall aid need decisions weeks before enrollment deadlines. If you want to make an impact for the 2025-2026 school year, planning needs to start today.

The Biggest Barrier: Administrative Complexity

Most companies that want to offer scholarships never get started because of the operational and compliance hurdles involved:

IRS compliance – scholarship programs must meet specific requirements to qualify as tax-exempt awards Application management – building and managing a fair, documented selection process Disbursement – funds must be paid directly to institutions, not individuals Reporting – maintaining proper records for each program cycle

Getting any of these wrong exposes your organization to legal and reputational risk. Getting them right in-house requires significant time and expertise that most organizations don't have on staff.

That's where a fully managed scholarship partner comes in.

How America's Charities Makes It Simple

America's Charities provides end-to-end scholarship administration for companies and organizations, so your team can stay focused on your mission while experts handle the rest.

Here's what a fully managed program looks like:

1. Policy Design

America's Charities works with your team to draft scholarship criteria, eligibility rules, and award structure – all designed from the ground up to meet IRS requirements.

2. Application Site Buildout

A branded, secure application portal is built with your organization's logo, colors, and program name. Language translation support is available for programs serving diverse applicant pools.

3. Promotion & Launch

A coordinated rollout targets your intended applicant pool, whether that's employees' families, students in a specific region, or applicants nationwide.

4. Competitive Review

Applications are evaluated using pre-determined, objective criteria. The number of approved applications is limited, ensuring the program meets the IRS standard for a genuine, competitive award process.

5. Award & Disbursement

Scholarship funds are paid directly to the recipient's accredited educational institution (not to the individual) in full compliance with IRS best practices.

6. Reporting & Compliance

Every program cycle includes a summary usage report and full IRS-compliant documentation.

Who Can Sponsor a Scholarship?

Almost any organization can and should consider it. America's Charities works with:

Corporations looking to invest in their communities or support employee families Foundations seeking a managed disbursement partner Associations and nonprofits wanting to expand their educational impact

Programs can be structured as one-time or multi-year awards, with national, regional, or local applicant pools. Eligibility criteria are fully customizable – GPA, field of study, financial need, geography, extracurricular involvement, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can we limit the scholarship to employees or their dependents?

Yes – with IRS guidelines in place. The program must remain open to outside applicants, and eligibility cannot be tied to an employee's position or require continued employment as a condition of the award.

What can scholarship funds be used for?

Tuition and enrollment fees at accredited educational or vocational institutions. Funds cannot be used for room and board, books, travel, or optional equipment.

How long does it take to launch?

Timelines vary by program complexity. Your implementation team will establish a launch date, application deadline, and award date during an onboarding call.

Is this IRS compliant?

Every program America's Charities administers is designed to meet IRS requirements for tax-exempt charitable scholarship awards, including competitive selection, direct disbursement to institutions, and compliant eligibility criteria.

Ready to Make an Impact This Fall?

If your organization has been considering launching a scholarship program, there's no better time to take the first step. Students are preparing for the fall semester, and your investment in their futures can start with a single conversation.



Launch a Scholarship Program: Schedule a conversation with our team to discuss your organization's goals, then learn more about our scholarship administration services and how we help create meaningful educational opportunities.