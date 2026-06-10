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Secretary Rubio's Travel To Los Angeles

Secretary Rubio's Travel To Los Angeles


2026-06-10 11:01:48
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Los Angeles, California, June 12–13, to lead the U.S. delegation to the U.S. Men's National Team's first FIFA World Cup 2026TM match versus Paraguay. The delegation will include Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. The FIFA World Cup 2026TM is a landmark moment for the Trump Administration, showcasing American leadership and hospitality to a global audience as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary.

On the margins of the match, Secretary Rubio will meet with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña to advance the U.S.-Paraguay strategic partnership spanning regional security, trade and investment, and emerging technology.

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U.S. Department of State

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