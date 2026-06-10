Disrupting Iran's Weapons Procurement

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on thirteen individuals and entities based in Iran, Belarus, and China, including Hong Kong, that have sought to source and purchase weapons, including man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). These designations follow our action on May 8, 2026, to disrupt procurement networks that support Iran's military programs and degrade Iran's ability to advance its military activities in the region.

Today's action supports the implementation of United Nations (UN) sanctions and restrictive measures on Iran, reimposed as a direct result of Iran's“significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments. UN Security Council resolution 1929 requires UN Member States to prevent the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional weapons such as MANPADS to Iran.

Consistent with the President's National Security Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), the United States continues to maintain maximum pressure on Iran and take actions to deny the IRGC and the government of Iran access to the resources that sustain their destabilizing activities. The United States continues to use all available tools, to expose, disrupt, and counter Iran's destabilizing activities and to stop Iran from efforts to reconstitute its proliferation-sensitive programs.

The Department of State's action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13949, which targets certain persons with respect to the conventional arms activities of Iran. The Department of the Treasury's action was taken pursuant to E.O. 13382, which targets weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferators and their supporters, and E.O. 13902, which targets persons operating in Iran's financial sector. For more information on today's actions, please see the Department of State's fact sheet and Department of the Treasury's press release.