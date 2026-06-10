Peddi Box Office Day 7: Ram Charan's Blockbuster Crosses ₹215 Crore In India Despite Weekday Slowdown

Ram Charan's Peddi maintained a steady run at the box office on Day 7 despite the weekday slowdown. The sports action drama continues to draw audiences and remains one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026.

Ram Charan's Peddi continued its successful theatrical run on Day 7, although the film witnessed the usual decline in collections that most big releases experience during weekdays. After a phenomenal opening weekend and a strong hold through the first few days, the sports action drama maintained a steady presence at the ticket counters. Early trade estimates suggest that the film added around ₹1.5-2 crore to its tally on its seventh day.

The film had already established a strong box-office foundation by crossing the ₹200 crore mark in India gross collections within its first week. Positive word-of-mouth, strong fan support, and Ram Charan's star power have played a major role in sustaining audience interest. Despite new releases and weekday competition, Peddi has continued to attract viewers across key Telugu markets.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has received praise for its emotional storytelling, action sequences, and performances. Janhvi Kapoor's role has also been appreciated by audiences, while the supporting cast has added depth to the narrative. The movie's blend of sports drama and mass entertainment has helped it appeal to a wide section of moviegoers.

With the second weekend approaching, trade analysts expect Peddi to witness another surge in collections. Strong advance bookings and steady occupancy levels indicate that the film still has momentum on its side. If the current trend continues, Peddi could comfortably add several more crores to its total and strengthen its position among the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.