David Vangorden Encourages Residents To Look Beyond The Words City Council

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Rancho Cucamonga City Council candidate, David VanGorden, believes it is important to remember that city governments do not vote as a single entity but individual members.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - When residents hear that "the City Council approved" a major development project, policy, or spending decision, Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 candidate David VanGorden believes it is important to remember that city governments do not vote as a single entity. Every decision is made by individual elected officials casting individual votes.

"Many residents hear the words 'City Council approved' and naturally think of a government body acting as one unit," said VanGorden. "In reality, every major decision is made by individual council members who are accountable for the votes they cast."

One of the most debated projects in Rancho Cucamonga's history remains the proposed Etiwanda Heights development. Residents continue to express concerns regarding wildfire safety, evacuation routes, traffic congestion, infrastructure demands, water resources, and the long-term impact of growth on the community.

According to VanGorden, residents should take a closer look at how major decisions are made and who has been responsible for shaping the direction of the city over the years.

Former Mayor Sam Spagnolo, who has since passed away, served alongside current and recent council members including Ryan Hutchison, Kristine Scott, Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Kennedy, and Mayor Dennis Michael during many of the city's major growth decisions. More recently, Ashley Sticker joined a council that was already following an established course.

"This is not about assigning blame," VanGorden said. "It is about understanding how cities evolve and recognizing that today's challenges often result from decisions made over many years by many of the same elected officials."

VanGorden believes residents should ask themselves several important questions as Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow:

. Are you satisfied with the direction Rancho Cucamonga is heading?

. Have recent development decisions improved or reduced your quality of life?

. Is infrastructure keeping pace with growth?

. Do residents have enough input before major decisions are made?

. Should new voices be part of future decision-making?

. What lessons should be learned from past votes and approvals?

According to VanGorden, these questions are not partisan and should not belong exclusively to politicians.

"These questions belong to the residents," he said. "They are the ones who live with the consequences of every decision long after the meetings are over."

VanGorden says his campaign is focused on listening to residents, increasing transparency, encouraging public participation, and ensuring that future decisions reflect the priorities of the people who call Rancho Cucamonga home.

"Good government begins with informed residents," VanGorden said. "The future of Rancho Cucamonga deserves thoughtful discussion, open dialogue, and meaningful public participation."

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 against incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw. A retired law enforcement professional with more than 30 years of public service experience, VanGorden is focused on public safety, responsible growth, government transparency, and preserving the quality of life that has made Rancho Cucamonga one of Southern California's most desirable communities.

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