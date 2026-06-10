Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Expected As Low-Pressure System Intensifies

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A strong weather system stretching from East Bihar to northwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms across South Bengal on Thursday. Kolkata, several districts are likely to witness intense showers

After days of uncomfortable heat and humidity, residents of South Bengal may finally get some relief. According to weather officials, a strong trough line extending from East Bihar to the northwest Bay of Bengal is currently passing over Gangetic West Bengal. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh is influencing weather conditions across the region.

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The combined effect of these systems is expected to trigger widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity in several districts throughout Thursday.

Kolkata and Several Districts Under Rain Watch

The day is likely to begin with bright and sunny conditions across many parts of South Bengal, although patches of cloud cover may appear intermittently. However, weather conditions are expected to change significantly by the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purba Medinipur. Residents in these areas have been advised to stay alert as weather conditions may deteriorate rapidly later in the day.

Apart from heavy showers, strong gusty winds are also expected to accompany the thunderstorms. Wind speeds may reach between 70 and 80 kmph in some areas, increasing the possibility of localized disruptions.

Despite the anticipated rainfall, the humid weather is expected to continue during the first half of the day. While the evening showers may provide temporary relief from the oppressive conditions, temperatures are not likely to drop significantly, meaning the sticky summer discomfort may linger for a while longer.