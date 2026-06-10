New Delhi: In a major milestone for Indian defence and aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus have successfully conducted the maiden test flight of the first 'Made-in-India' C295 military transport aircraft from their final assembly line (FAL) in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The first C295 transport aircraft is expected to be delivered to the Indian Air Force in September 2026.

First 'Made-in-India' C295 Aircraft Completes Maiden Flight, Tata-Airbus Set for IAF Delivery in 2026. twitter/d4seoQlOPG

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) June 10, 2026

This marks the first time a private Indian company has successfully set up and operated a complete military aircraft assembly line in the country, reflecting a major shift in India's aerospace production ecosystem under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Airbus Defence announced on X:“This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post-production testing process. As the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India, the test flight advances the programme's objective of delivering the first 'Made in India' C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force.”

“The Indian Air Force congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295. The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the IAF said in a post on X.

Background and Strategic Significance

The Ministry of Defence inked a ₹21,935 crore contract with Airbus in September 2021 to procure the C295 transport aircraft, primarily to replace the IAF's ageing Avro fleet.

Plans call for the Vadodara line to produce 40 C295s for the Indian Air Force, with 16 examples already delivered from Airbus's facility in Seville, Spain.

All About C295 Transport Aircraft The C295 is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity featuring contemporary technology, which can carry 40 paratroopers or 71 passengers. The C295 aircraft is capable of landing on short and even unprepared runways.

Its versatility makes it ideal for troop movement, cargo transport, medical evacuation, maritime patrol, and disaster relief operations, particularly useful in remote and difficult terrains.

Airbus said:“The programme's progress reflects the steady and dedicated work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the several Indian MSMEs manufacturing parts across India. We thank the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and Government of India for their unwavering trust. We are building the future of Indian aerospace.”