MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post President Laura Fernández Will Present A Package of Security-Related Bills To The Legislative Assembly On Monday, June 15 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Fernández indicated that one of the initiatives relates to the concept of“zero leisure time in prisons,” while another seeks to strengthen security in correctional facilities.

“These bills also aim to provide us with tools to impose harsher penalties on members of criminal gangs, as well as to penalize owners of properties where clandestine airstrips are located, among other measures,” she said during a press conference.

The official presentation will take place at 11 a.m., when the president and several of her ministers will go to the Secretariat of the Legislative Board to submit the bills and begin the legislative process.

In late May, Fernández announced that he would push forward with a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening public safety.

At that time, She mentioned a proposal to record audio and video of visits to inmates held in maximum-security units.

However, on Wednesday, She did not include that initiative among the measures She announced.

Judicial reforms?

The president also did not specifically address the reforms to the judiciary that her administration has proposed.

However, just a few days after being elected, Fernández assembled a team of lawyers to draft legislation on the matter.

The group consists of María Lourdes Echandi, former Deputy Attorney General of the Republic; Fabián Volio, a specialist in constitutional and administrative law; Juan Diego Castro, a criminal defense attorney; and Fabián Silva, a constitutional law expert.

The current government has maintained the criticisms of the judiciary previously voiced by the previous administration, particularly regarding rulings issued by judges and judicial delays.

In that context, Fernández referred on Wednesday to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Orlando Aguirre, and the presiding judge of the Third Chamber, Patricia Solano.

In the president's view, both are“failing Costa Rica,” and she therefore believes they should step down from their posts to make way for new leaders.

Solano is the same judge who interrupted a press conference to contradict the president regarding the Judiciary's budget.

The post President Laura Fernández Will Present A Package of Security-Related Bills To The Legislative Assembly On Monday, June 15 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.