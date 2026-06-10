Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (June 11): Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad And More Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged on June 11, providing temporary relief to consumers after a series of fuel price hikes in recent weeks. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to maintain existing retail rates despite ongoing volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions affecting international energy supplies. Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (June 11, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82 Chennai Rs 107.87 Rs 99.65 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Fuel prices remained largely unchanged on June 11 after the recent series of hikes implemented by oil marketing companies. Rates vary across cities due to state taxes, VAT, transportation costs and local levies.

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Fuel prices have risen sharply since mid-May, with petrol and diesel witnessing multiple upward revisions. Reports indicate that fuel rates increased by approximately Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 per litre over recent weeks as global crude oil prices surged due to supply concerns and tensions in West Asia.

Industry experts note that domestic fuel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, exchange rate fluctuations, transportation costs, refinery margins and state-level taxes. These variables contribute to the difference in fuel rates across cities and states.

While global oil markets have shown signs of stabilisation amid hopes of easing geopolitical tensions, fuel prices in India remain elevated compared to levels seen earlier this year. Analysts believe future revisions will largely depend on crude oil movements and the pricing decisions of oil marketing companies. For now, consumers across major cities continue to pay rates that remain among the highest recorded since 2022.

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