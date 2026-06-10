Why Job Losses And Salary Cuts Can Take A Toll Beyond Finances

When Dubai resident A.K. was let go from a job he had been in for 18 years in March, it was“the single most unsettling experience” of his life. As he enters month four of unemployment, he said he often found himself“going to a dark place” and has“feelings of worthlessness” that he tries to fight.

According to Chris Miller, founder of wellness firm Incremental, such feelings are common among those who have lost their jobs.“They begin feeling like a burden if their partner is the one that is bringing the money in,” he said.

“This can be especially difficult for men who may see themselves as the financial provider for their family. There is a feeling a loss of purpose, especially if your identity has been wrapped up in your work title and the generalised feeling of shock and uncertainty around what the future holds.”

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Earlier, experts told Khaleej Times that the difference between recovery and ruin after a job loss or pay cut often comes down to the decisions made in the first 48 hours.

The financial consequences for A.K. were immediate. His wife's salary was not enough to sustain the family. They pulled their daughter out of nursery. Meals are now all cooked at home. After hundreds of job applications, the only offers he sees are at just a quarter of his previous salary.

He said he struggled to get over his feelings of worthlessness. "I do some online therapy which has helped me," he said. "Spending time with my daughter also helps a lot. I am going forward in that belief that things will get better in the near future."

Mina Shafik, Clinical Psychologist at Sage Clinics, said that families often absorb the shock alongside the employee.“Financial strain, uncertainty, and lifestyle changes create tension, and the employee's guilt and frustration frequently spill over into irritability at home,” she said.“This is rarely intentional, but partners and children still feel it, which is why early, open communication and shared problem-solving, matter.”

Chris said he always encouraged people to be open and honest with their partners.“This is not so they can be burdened but in order to remove some of the uncertainty for them and for them to have a chance to support you and be a part of a solution,” he said.

Mina encouraged seeking professional support sooner rather than later. "The question is not whether someone can cope alone, but whether they should have to," she said. She recommended reaching out when low mood, hopelessness, withdrawal, sleep disturbance, or any thoughts of self-harm persist over a couple of weeks.

She advised jobseekers to externalise the chaos.“Write down every task, job applications, finances, documents, then spend about 30 minutes per task brainstorming concrete steps,” she said.“Each day, commit to at least one small action per area, for example, update the CV and send five applications. At day's end, record what you did and how you felt, then close the notebook. This structure protects sleep and rebuilds a sense of control.”

Chris advised treating job hunting like a job itself: keep a routine, get up at the same time, shower, and set daily objectives. "Movement and sunlight are incredibly important to our mental health," he said. For those searching in the UAE, he urges creativity beyond LinkedIn and advised networking, volunteering, and connecting directly with target companies.

"Be consistent, be patient, and be compassionate to yourself," he said. "Only action will change things, and you are the one responsible for that action."

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