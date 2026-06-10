CJP To Launch Nationwide Protest Against Dharmendra Pradhan In Pune Today, Threatens Indefinite Jantar Mantar Sit-In

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hit the streets in Pune today to launch what it calls a nationwide protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam-related controversies.

The latest agitation comes days after the online movement led by US-return Abhishek Dipke organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 6 June. The protest will be held at the Ambedkar Statue in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 4 pm.

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The demand for Pradhan's resignation comes in the wake of alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak and issues faced by Class 12 students due to the on-screen marking system.

The CJP has warned of an indefinite sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from June 20 if Pradhan does not resign. The group said in a statement that protests will be held across several cities, including Pune, Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. CJP founder Dipke said in a post on X that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will join the Pune demonstration today.

Calling it a national issue affecting millions of students and families, the group said, "The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top. That is why we reiterate our demand: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign."

It said if the government fails to act on the demand, "the youth of this country will gather together on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for an indefinite peaceful sit-in protest till the minister resigns".

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Describing itself as a movement to defend the integrity of India's education system, the CJP invited students, parents, teachers and citizens to join what it called a nationwide struggle for accountability and justice.

At the 6 June protest, thousands of students and young people from different parts of the country gathered to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to seek Pradhan's resignation.

The satirical social media page was formed in response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's comments. He had termed unemployed youth who become media or social media professionals, activists, RTI activists, as cockroaches.

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The group has gained visibility in recent weeks through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues and has sought to position itself as a youth-led platform advocating reforms in the education sector.

The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top.

Organisers had described the June 6 mobilisation as the beginning of a larger nationwide campaign, with the new announcement outlining the next phase of protests across multiple cities and a proposed indefinite sit-in in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)