Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 11: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Today
|City
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|₹99.82
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹107.87
|₹99.65
|Gurugram
|₹102.62
|₹95.30
|Noida
|₹101.96
|₹95.44
|Bengaluru
|₹110.89
|₹98.80
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|₹100.68
|Chandigarh
|₹101.51
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|₹103.82
|Jaipur
|₹112.66
|₹97.78
|Lucknow
|₹101.89
|₹95.36
|Patna
|₹114.24
|₹100.20
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|₹104.40
Notably, oil prices have risen again after United States launched fresh strikes agianst Iran on yesterday and today, breaching a fragile ceasefire amid negotiation talks between the two countries, Bloomberg reported today.
Brent crude rose over 2% to near $95.20 a barrel after the US military launched strikes on multiple targets in Iran for a second straight day, the report said. Further, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $92.34 a barrel.
Meanwhile US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US military has since last month (May 2026) undertaken a“secret mission” to sneak oil shipments past Iran's forces in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a PTI report. Trump said ships were slipping by at night and over 100 million barrels of oil have evaded the blockade. The report added that there was no immediate confirmation of that figure, which is close to five days of official oil shipments through the crucial waterway before the war began in February.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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