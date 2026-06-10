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Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 11: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Today

Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 11: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Today


2026-06-10 09:31:13
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices were steady today on Thursday, 11 June, following the last price hikes on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the cost of both petrol and diesel by more than ₹2.50 per litre. Notably, the cumulative price hikes since 15 May have increased fuel costs of close to ₹7.5 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are at their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a ₹2-per-litre cut in March 2024.

West Asia war impacts fuel prices in India

This is because the last increase was the fourth such move in less than two weeks, on the back of a delayed pass-through amid soaring global crude oil prices due to the war in West Asia. Around one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies were transported through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNN-News18 that he expects fuel prices to drop in the coming months as“enough stocks are available” amid the war situation. "Oil prices cannot remain at their current height for "a very long time" and are expected to fall in the months ahead," according to the minister. He added that additional supplies from Canada and the United States are expected to mitigate some shortage but added that the situation may turn if the war expands, Reuters reported.

Change in petrol and diesel prices

Petrol prices rose by ₹2.61/litre and diesel by ₹2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to ₹102.12/litre from ₹99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20/litre from ₹92.49/litre.

Overall, OMCs have hiked fuel prices four times since May to temper demand and maintain supply. Petrol costs around 7.8% more, while diesel prices is 8.6% higher, it added.

Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list

Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on 11 June (Thursday) here below:

CityPetrol Price Diesel Price
New Delhi ₹102.12 ₹95.20
Kolkata ₹113.51 ₹99.82
Mumbai ₹111.21 ₹97.83
Chennai ₹107.87 ₹99.65
Gurugram ₹102.62 ₹95.30
Noida ₹101.96 ₹95.44
Bengaluru ₹110.89 ₹98.80
Bhubaneswar ₹108.97 ₹100.68
Chandigarh ₹101.51 ₹89.47
Hyderabad ₹115.69 ₹103.82
Jaipur ₹112.66 ₹97.78
Lucknow ₹101.89 ₹95.36
Patna ₹114.24 ₹100.20
Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49 ₹104.40
Oil prices rise amid US strikes in Iran

Notably, oil prices have risen again after United States launched fresh strikes agianst Iran on yesterday and today, breaching a fragile ceasefire amid negotiation talks between the two countries, Bloomberg reported today.

Brent crude rose over 2% to near $95.20 a barrel after the US military launched strikes on multiple targets in Iran for a second straight day, the report said. Further, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $92.34 a barrel.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US military has since last month (May 2026) undertaken a“secret mission” to sneak oil shipments past Iran's forces in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a PTI report. Trump said ships were slipping by at night and over 100 million barrels of oil have evaded the blockade. The report added that there was no immediate confirmation of that figure, which is close to five days of official oil shipments through the crucial waterway before the war began in February.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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