Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 11: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Today

Fuel prices in India are at their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a ₹2-per-litre cut in March 2024.

This is because the last increase was the fourth such move in less than two weeks, on the back of a delayed pass-through amid soaring global crude oil prices due to the war in West Asia. Around one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies were transported through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNN-News18 that he expects fuel prices to drop in the coming months as“enough stocks are available” amid the war situation. "Oil prices cannot remain at their current height for "a very long time" and are expected to fall in the months ahead," according to the minister. He added that additional supplies from Canada and the United States are expected to mitigate some shortage but added that the situation may turn if the war expands, Reuters reported.

Petrol prices rose by ₹2.61/litre and diesel by ₹2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to ₹102.12/litre from ₹99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20/litre from ₹92.49/litre.

Overall, OMCs have hiked fuel prices four times since May to temper demand and maintain supply. Petrol costs around 7.8% more, while diesel prices is 8.6% higher, it added.

Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on 11 June (Thursday) here below: