NAVN Stock Surges 19% After-Hours On Strong Corporate Demand And Raised FY27 Revenue Outlook



Navan's Gross Booking Volume surges 50%.

First-quarter revenue accelerated by 40% year-over-year to reach $220 million. Gross Booking Volume jumped 50% year-over-year to surpass a record $3.1-billion milestone.

Navan, Inc. (NAVN) share price soared 19% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the corporate travel and expense management platform raised its full-year financial forecasts, citing resilient corporate demand and strong new-customer rollouts.

The Palo Alto-based company reported that total revenue for its first fiscal quarter ended April rose 40% to $220 million, up from the same period last year. The results surpassed expectations of $205.3 million, according to Fiscal, as corporate travel volume remained stable despite broader macroeconomic pressures.

Usage revenue climbed 41% to $202 million, while subscription revenue grew 26% to $18 million. The company's Gross Booking Volume, which measures the total value of travel booked on its platform, surged 50% year-over-year to a record $3.1 billion. Payment volume via Navan-issued cards also expanded by 29% to $1.3 billion.

Navan Chief Executive Officer Ariel Cohen attributed the performance to enterprise momentum and the company's proprietary, AI-led platform features. In recent months, Navan has integrated new AI features like its automated Audit Engine and "Navan Anywhere," which enables corporate users to log bookings directly through external tools, including Gemini Enterprise.

“We are executing exceptionally well and leveraging our proprietary, AI-led platform to deliver an unmatched customer experience at scale, seamlessly orchestrating human and AI agents,” Cohen said.

For the first quarter, Navan posted Non-GAAP net income of $22 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

NAVN Q2 and FY27 Guidance

Driven by strong onboarding of new enterprise clients and expanding payment volumes, Navan increased its financial targets for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The firm expects Q2 revenue to be between $219 million and $221 million, above expectations of $206.7 and $218.8 million, according to Fiscal. For the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2027, the company has increased its financial projections. Navan now anticipates total revenue to be within the range of $907 million to $913 million. This update reflects a significant increase from the March guidance, which had estimated sales between $886 million and $874 million.

NAVN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user termed the stock as a“real winner.”

View this Stocktwits post

NAVN stock has gained 35.5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.