Wallbridge Mining Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|338,992,733
|82.189 %
|73,461,058
|17.811 %
Election of Directors for the Ensuing Year
The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Brian Penny, Janet Wilkinson, Michael Pesner, Jeffery Snow, Danielle Giovenazzo and Brian Christie.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Brian Penny
|297,690,631
|78.096 %
|83,493,009
|21.904 %
|Janet Wilkinson
|298,902,355
|78.414 %
|82,281,285
|21.586 %
|Michael Pesner
|298,116,659
|78.208 %
|83,066,981
|21.792 %
|Jeffery Snow
|297,670,605
|78.091 %
|83,513,035
|21.909 %
|Danielle Giovenazzo
|297,709,479
|78.101 %
|83,474,161
|21.899 %
|Brian Christie
|301,525,791
|79.103 %
|79,657,849
|20.897 %
Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|352,769,565
|85.529 %
|59,684,226
|14.471 %
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.
For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact:
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
Brian Penny, CPA, CMA
Chief Executive Officer
Email:...
M: +1 416 716 8346
Tania Barreto, CPIR
Director, Investor Relations
Email:...
M: +1 289 819 3012
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