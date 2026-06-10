Crypto Market News: Alphapepe Presale Advances Coingecko Listing As XRP Price Prediction Hits $7.00

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto market news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project submitted its CoinGecko listing as launch preparations continue to move forward. The presale has now crossed $1.49 million in total capital raised, Stage 17 is live at $0.01877, and holder growth has passed 9,400 while AlphaSwap demo traction and audit completion continue to support the project's pre-listing profile.









The CoinGecko submission gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as XRP price prediction headlines continue to track higher long-term targets, with Standard Chartered's revised XRP roadmap pointing toward $7.00 in 2027 if regulatory clarity, ETF demand, and institutional adoption continue to strengthen.

AlphaPepe Advances CoinGecko Listing as Launch Preparations Continue

AlphaPepe's CoinGecko listing submission marks another important step in the project's launch preparation phase. The team has submitted the listing request as the presale moves closer to its next major milestone, giving the project a visible market-tracking catalyst before public trading begins.

The presale has now crossed $1.49 million, with Stage 17 active at $0.01877 and the holder count above 9,400. That continued growth shows the project is moving through stage progression, community expansion, and launch preparation at the same time.

The CoinGecko submission matters because market-tracking platforms are often part of the discovery layer traders use before and after launch. It shows AlphaPepe is already preparing the visibility, data, and market access steps needed for its next phase.

AlphaPepe's product layer continues to support the presale momentum. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users. That gives the project a working product environment before its exchange debut, separating it from many presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with 9,400+ holders, over $1.49 million raised, Stage 17 momentum at $0.01877, AlphaSwap demo usage, instant token delivery, and the submitted CoinGecko listing request, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

XRP Price Prediction Hits $7.00

The XRP price prediction debate has returned to higher long-term targets after Standard Chartered's revised roadmap pointed toward $7.00 in 2027. The bullish case depends on regulatory clarity, ETF demand, institutional adoption, and XRP gaining deeper use across payments and tokenization infrastructure.

The $7.00 XRP price prediction remains a long-term forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with Stage 17 active at $0.01877, over $1.49 million raised, 9,400+ holders, AlphaSwap already tested by more than 5,000 demo users, and CoinGecko listing preparation now underway.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching XRP price prediction targets. The presale has crossed $1.49 million, Stage 17 is live at $0.01877, the holder count has passed 9,400, and the CoinGecko listing request has been submitted as launch preparations continue.

The $7.00 XRP price prediction shows how regulatory clarity, ETF demand, and institutional adoption continue to shape major altcoin narratives. But AlphaPepe's roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with presale progression, AlphaSwap demo traction, audit completion, CoinGecko preparation, and exchange planning all moving before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working product traction, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and launch preparation moving together. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01877, with limited time left to enter the presale before the next major launch milestones arrive.