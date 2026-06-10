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Murfreesboro, TN - Rutherford Spine & Wellness Center, a locally owned chiropractic and wellness clinic led by Dr. Wesley Stewart, is highlighting its comprehensive, non-invasive approach to treating chronic pain, neuropathy, and auto accident injuries for the Murfreesboro community. The clinic's services are built around what it describes as a“whole person approach,” which focuses on identifying the underlying causes of pain and dysfunction through natural, opioid-free treatment methods.

Rather than relying on medication to manage symptoms, the clinic combines chiropractic care, physical therapy, massage therapy, and specialized treatments to address both immediate discomfort and long-term mobility. Dr. Wesley Stewart leads the practice's care model, which spans a broad range of conditions including spinal disorders, sports injuries, and nerve-related pain.

Non-Invasive Treatment for Chronic Pain Conditions

Patients dealing with persistent back, neck, or joint pain can access several drug-free treatment pathways at the clinic. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression therapy, massage therapy, and physical therapy each aimed at addressing structural and functional issues contributing to pain. The clinic also treats sciatica, disc injuries, arthritis, scoliosis, and carpal tunnel using these methods. Murfreesboro residents seeking back pain relief can receive coordinated care designed to support improved mobility over time.

Neuropathy Treatment Through Drug-Free Methods

The clinic provides neuropathy treatment in Murfreesboro that targets nerve dysfunction without pharmaceutical intervention. Patients experiencing numbness, tingling, or burning sensations in the extremities can access natural therapies focused on supporting circulation and nerve function. This treatment fits within the clinic's broader model of addressing root causes rather than masking symptoms with medication.

Rehabilitation for Auto Accident Injuries

As an auto injury chiropractor in Murfreesboro, Rutherford Spine & Wellness Center offers targeted rehabilitation for individuals recovering from vehicle collisions. The clinic treats soft tissue damage, whiplash, and spinal misalignments that commonly result from auto accidents. Chiropractic adjustments and physical therapy are used to address musculoskeletal damage, with the goal of restoring function before injuries worsen from delayed care.

Additional Wellness and Specialty Services

Beyond its core specialties, the clinic provides treatment for headaches and migraines, TMJ disorders, posture-related issues, and sports injuries including strains, sprains, and repetitive-use conditions. Wellness consultations and nutrition-related services round out the practice's offerings, reflecting its emphasis on whole-body health. Each service is aligned with the clinic's commitment to non-invasive correction and identifying root causes of dysfunction.

“Our goal is to help patients find lasting relief by treating the source of their pain, not just the symptoms,” said Dr. Wesley Stewart.“Through our whole person approach, we use natural, drug-free therapies to help people regain mobility and improve their overall quality of life without relying on surgery or opioids.”

Murfreesboro residents interested in learning more about the clinic's approach to drug-free pain management and rehabilitation can visit the website for details on available services and conditions treated.

About Rutherford Spine & Wellness Cente r

Rutherford Spine & Wellness Center is a locally owned chiropractor in Murfreesboro, TN led by Dr. Wesley Stewart. The clinic provides natural, opioid-free chiropractic care, physical therapy, massage therapy, and specialized treatments including spinal decompression, neuropathy care, and auto injury rehabilitation focused on long-term wellness and mobility. More information is available at rutherfordchiropractic.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What is the primary focus of the treatment approach at Rutherford Spine & Wellness Center?

A: The clinic utilizes a“whole person approach” that focuses on identifying and treating the underlying causes of pain through natural, non-invasive methods. This drug-free model combines chiropractic care, physical therapy, and massage to help patients improve mobility without relying on surgery or opioids.

Q2: Which specific conditions can be treated through the clinic's drug-free programs?

A: Rutherford Spine & Wellness Center treats a wide range of conditions, including chronic back and neck pain, neuropathy, sciatica, disc injuries, and sports-related strains. They also offer specialized care for headaches, migraines, TMJ disorders, and posture-related issues.

Q3: How does the clinic assist patients who have been in an auto accident?

A: The clinic provides targeted rehabilitation for soft tissue damage, whiplash, and spinal misalignments resulting from vehicle collisions. Dr. Wesley Stewart uses chiropractic adjustments and physical therapy to restore musculoskeletal function and address injuries before they worsen.

CONTACT INFORMATION

1139 NW Broad St # 103MurfreesboroTNUnited States(615) 217-0097

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