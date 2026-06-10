War Update: 196 Frontline Clashes, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its operational update as of 22:00 on Wednesday.

“Overall, 196 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 103 airstrikes, dropping 317 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 5,614 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,123 attacks on our positions and settlements,” the report said.

One clash was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, where Russian forces carried out one airstrike using a guided aerial bomb and conducted 73 shelling attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched four assaults near Starytsia and toward Okhrimivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, one attack was recorded toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attempts to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Yampil, and toward Lyman and Ozerne; two engagements are still ongoing.

Ukrainian troops also stopped 12 Russian assaults in the Sloviansk sector near Zakytne, Riznykivka, and toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces made one attempt to dislodge Ukrainian defenders near Chasiv Yar.

Seven attacks were repelled in the Kostiantynivka sector near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and toward Kostiantynivka and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 37 assaults, attempting to advance near Rodynske, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward multiple settlements including Hanniivka, Bilytske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novohryhorivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 Russian troops were eliminated and nine wounded in this sector during the day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed a tank, three vehicles, seven pieces of special equipment, one artillery system, and three enemy shelters. Additional equipment and UAVs were damaged or suppressed.

Ukraine's long-range sanctions plan implemented precisely as intended, Zelensky says

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian forces stopped two assaults near Zelenyi Hai and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops carried out 20 attacks in several areas including Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, and Charivne, as well as toward Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, three assaults were recorded near Stepnohirsk and toward Nova Tokmachka and Charivne.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces made one unsuccessful attempt to breach Ukrainian defenses near the Bilohrudyi Island.

The General Staff noted that there were no significant changes in other sectors of the frontline.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,377,510 personnel as of June 10, 2026.