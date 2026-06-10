Ukraine Intel Launches 'Engineers Of Aggression' Section, Names First Russian Weapons Designers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The intelligence agency reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The section will publish information about individuals who support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine by designing and engineering Russian weapon systems.

The intelligence agency notes that Russia's scientific community plays a key role in enabling its ability to wage a criminal genocidal war against Ukraine. Russian scientists and engineers are involved in the development of missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, guidance systems, and artificial intelligence used in strikes against civilian infrastructure and in the killing of Ukrainians.

Despite their involvement in the war effort, many Russian scientists continue to remain part of the global scientific community – receiving international grants, cooperating with foreign research institutions and companies, and participating in international events. The knowledge and experience they gain is then used in Russia's domestic enterprises and institutes to develop new tools of mass killing and war crimes, the agency said.

Ukraine adds ten more Kremlin propagandists to sanctions list

The initial release includes designers, engineers, technologists, and executives from Russia's military-industrial complex who produce key weapons systems used in strikes against Ukraine, including ballistic and cruise missiles, guided aerial bombs, and attack UAVs. Many of them are already subject to sanctions by partner countries, though some remain outside sanction lists.

Among those named are:



Sergey Syursin – chief designer of the Votkinsk Plant, overseeing production of 9M723 ballistic missiles used in the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system and the RS-26 Rubezh system, often referred to as "Oreshnik";

Yeltugan Sizdikov – first deputy general director and head of R&D at the Raduga Design Bureau, a key developer and producer of Kh-101 strategic cruise missiles; Vitaly Iyekel – chief designer at the Strela Production Association, overseeing the design and modernization of 3M55M Oniks-M supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles.

"Going forward, the list will be expanded, and everyone involved in the suffering of the Ukrainian people will have no peace anywhere in the world," the agency said.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence published data on enterprises involved in producing Russia's 72V6 combat vehicle for the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile-gun system.