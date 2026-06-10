SBU Detains Agent Who Was Directing Russian Strikes On Ukrainian Forces In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The investigation established that the woman, a local agricultural enterprise accountant, intended to provide Russian intelligence services with remote access to external surveillance cameras installed on the facade of her workplace, located about 10 kilometers from the front line. These cameras monitored a roadway used by Ukrainian forces to transport supplies to the front.

According to the SBU, Russia's Main Directorate of the General Staff (GRU) planned to use this live video feed to track Ukrainian military movements in real time and plan coordinated strikes.

Counterintelligence officers identified the agent in advance. She was detained at her workplace back in February while preparing to send passwords for remote camera access to Russia.

During the following three months, the SBU conducted an operation documenting the activities of her "contact," who was identified as her son, currently living in a European Union country and working for Russian military intelligence.

SBU detains Russian agent in Poltava who tracked Ukrainian military positions

Investigators believe the woman was recruited through her son and tasked with identifying methods for adjusting strikes against Ukrainian forces.

The woman also conducted reconnaissance in the area to identify and transmit geolocations of Ukrainian units engaged in combat operations.

During searches, law enforcement seized communication devices and draft notes containing evidence of her espionage activities.

She has been charged under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by prior conspiracy in conditions of martial law).

She is being held in custody without the right to post bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

A separate in absentia charge has been issued against her son.

First photo for illustration purposes: SBU