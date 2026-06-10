US Renews 'Self-Defense' Strikes Against Iran

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON, United States - The United States launched a new round of air strikes against Iran on Wednesday evening, the US military said, in the second straight day of American attacks on the Islamic republic.

American forces began "additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran," US Central Command said in a post on X, adding: "The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."

President Donald Trump said the United States would launch fresh attacks on Iran on Wednesday, accusing Tehran's peace negotiators of "playing us for suckers."

Trump's remarks came after the two sides traded fire following the downing of a US helicopter, further straining a ceasefire that took effect in April.

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"And we'll see what happens with a deal. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers."