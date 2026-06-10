Top LA Agent Jimmy Heckenberg Brings Rare North Alpine Estate To Market For First Time In 47 Years

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- One of Beverly Hills' most coveted residential addresses is once again available.

Top-producing luxury real estate agent Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty has brought to market 909 North Alpine Drive, a rare offering on the prestigious 900 block of North Alpine Drive that is being offered for sale for the first time in 47 years.

Priced at $10,375,000, the property occupies nearly one-half acre north of Sunset Boulevard in the heart of the Beverly Hills Flats, just moments from the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel, Rodeo Drive, and some of the most significant private estates in Southern California.

In a neighborhood where many homes remain in the same families for generations, opportunities of this scale, location, and flexibility rarely become available.

"What makes 909 North Alpine so compelling is its unique combination of immediate livability and long-term potential," said Heckenberg. "Buyers have the opportunity to enjoy a beautifully renovated home today while owning one of the premier parcels in one of the world's most desirable neighborhoods."

Set on an expansive 21,340-square-foot lot, the recently renovated single-story Mid-Century residence spans approximately 3,680 square feet and showcases soaring ceilings, skylights, terrazzo accents, herringbone wood flooring, and walls of glass that fill the interiors with natural light.

The home's design emphasizes seamless indoor-outdoor living, with the great room, family room, dining areas, and primary suite opening directly to private resort-style grounds featuring mature landscaping, expansive lawns, multiple entertaining terraces, a redesigned swimming pool, and waterfall spa.

The primary suite serves as a private retreat complete with a sitting area, fireplace, oversized custom walk-in closet, and limestone bath. Two additional en-suite bedrooms offer privacy for family and guests, while the updated chef's kitchen is equipped with premium appliances and a large center island designed for both everyday living and entertaining.

Beyond the home's turnkey condition, the property's nearly half-acre footprint provides a level of flexibility rarely found in Beverly Hills today. Future owners may choose to preserve the residence as-is or further enhance the estate through expansion, a guest house, wellness pavilion, sport court, or other lifestyle amenities.

According to Heckenberg, it is this combination of location, privacy, lot size, and future potential that makes the offering especially noteworthy.

"There simply aren't many opportunities left in Beverly Hills that offer this combination of land, privacy, and upside," Heckenberg added. "Properties on North Alpine are rarely available, and when they do come to market, they tend to attract significant attention from buyers looking for something truly special."

Recognized among California's leading luxury real estate professionals, Heckenberg has built a reputation representing distinguished properties throughout Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and the greater Los Angeles luxury market. In 2026, he was recognized among the top-performing agents in the nation through the RealTrends Verified rankings.

Property Details:

909 North Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Asking Price: $10,375,000

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms

Interior Size: Approximately 3,680 Square Feet

Lot Size: Approximately 21,340 Square Feet (0.49 Acres)

Listing Agent: Jimmy Heckenberg

Brokerage: Rodeo Realty

About Jimmy Heckenberg

Jimmy Heckenberg is one of Southern California's leading luxury real estate professionals and a top-producing agent with Rodeo Realty. Specializing in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, and surrounding luxury markets, Heckenberg is known for representing distinguished residential properties and delivering exceptional results for buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles