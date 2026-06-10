Brew Shockalaka Makes Its Mall Debut With A 25-Store Test Launch At FYE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Brew Shockalaka, the zero-sugar nootropic RTD coffee alternative built for people who demand more from their energy, today announced a 25-store test launch at FYE (For Your Entertainment), one of America's most recognized pop culture and entertainment retail destinations. The placement marks the brand's first entry into mall-based retail and positions Brew Shockalaka alongside the music, collectibles, and lifestyle products that define the FYE shopping experience.

FYE operates nearly 200 stores coast-to-coast, serving a deeply passionate consumer base of music fans, collectors, gamers, and pop culture enthusiasts. The chain's mall-based footprint and loyal Backstage Pass membership community make it a high-visibility platform for brands looking to connect with a young, engaged, and identity-driven audience. For Brew Shockalaka - a brand built on irreverence, self-expression, and performance - the partnership is a natural fit.

The 25-store test will place Brew Shockalaka in a curated selection of FYE locations across the country, providing the brand's first look at how it performs in entertainment retail. The launch will serve as a live proving ground, measuring consumer trial, velocity, and reorder rates as the partnership evaluates the path toward a broader national rollout.

Why FYE, Why Now

The functional beverage category has historically been anchored in gym bags and grocery aisles. Brew Shockalaka sees a larger opportunity: the consumer who needs clean, focused energy during three hours at a record store, a gaming session, or a weekend at the mall. FYE's customer is deeply invested in their interests, and Brew Shockalaka is built for exactly that kind of sustained, passionate engagement.

With 200mg of natural caffeine and 100mg of CognatiQ® - a patented whole-coffee-fruit extract with studied cognitive support benefits - Brew Shockalaka delivers a clean functional lift without the sugar crash. At 45 calories per 11 fl oz can, it is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free, making it accessible across a wide range of consumer lifestyles. Three flavors complete the lineup: Maple Cinnamon Donut, Salted Caramel, and Café Mocha.

The FYE shelf placement introduces the brand to a new consumer segment who may never have encountered it through fitness or grocery channels. That incremental reach is central to the strategy. Brew Shockalaka is building a brand with staying power across multiple retail environments, and entertainment retail is the next frontier.

Leadership Perspective

“We're thrilled to bring Brew Shockalaka to FYE customers nationwide. Our mission has always been to create a coffee that delivers great taste, functional energy, and an unforgettable brand experience - all without the unwanted sugar. FYE's unique connection to music, pop culture, and passionate consumers makes them an ideal retail partner as we continue expanding our footprint.”

Max Fairchild, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Schockalaka Brands, LLC

A Test Built to Scale

The 25-store test is structured with a clear performance framework. Velocity data, consumer feedback, and sell-through rates across the initial store set will inform a go/no-go decision on an expanded rollout across FYE's broader national footprint. The brand enters the test with strong existing momentum: a proven track record in fitness retail, growing eCommerce velocity on Amazon and TikTok Shop, and an active direct-to-consumer community at brewshock.

The FYE launch adds a new dimension to Brew Shockalaka's retail story. Where fitness retail validates the product's performance credentials and grocery retail builds everyday accessibility, entertainment retail builds cultural relevance. All three are essential pillars of a brand designed to win across channels.

Brew Shockalaka will be available in all three core flavors at participating FYE locations. Shoppers can find the nearest participating store at brewshock/find-us.

What Comes Next

Brew Shockalaka is in active retail development across multiple channels and account types. The FYE test is one of several near-term retail activations the brand expects to announce in the months ahead. The company's long-term retail strategy targets broad national distribution across fitness, grocery, specialty, and entertainment channels, supported by a creator-led marketing program, an affiliate community, and a growing subscriber base across digital platforms.

The brand views each new retail partner not merely as a distribution point, but as a community touchpoint. FYE's loyal, passionate customer base makes this test one of the most anticipated placements in the brand's retail roadmap to date.

About Brew Shockalaka

Brew Shockalaka (“Coffee Evolved”) is a zero-sugar nootropic RTD coffee alternative developed by Schockalaka Brands, LLC, Carrollton, TX. Each 11 fl oz can contains 200mg natural caffeine, 100mg CognatiQ® coffee fruit extract, and 800mg+ electrolytes with zero sugar and 45 calories per serving. Keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free. Available in Maple Cinnamon Donut, Salted Caramel, and Café Mocha at Crunch Fitness, OneLife Fitness, EOS Fitness, Edge Fitness, Gold's Gym, YouFit, Fitness Connection, Pure Fitness, Anytime Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, select 7-Eleven and GNC locations, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and brewshock.

About FYE

FYE (For Your Entertainment) is a leading specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, operating nearly 200 stores coast-to-coast and online at fye. FYE offers music, movies, collectibles, Funko Pop figures, apparel, and exclusive merchandise for fans of every genre and fandom. Home to the Backstage Pass loyalty program and known for its immersive, discovery-driven in-store experience.

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