Paducah CVB Announces $326.7 Million Community Impact From Tourism

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Paducah's tourism sector set a new record in 2025, generating $326.7 million in total visitor spending, according to a report released today by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. These dollars flow directly into locally owned attractions, restaurants, hotels, and retail shops, supporting small businesses and Paducah families.

In addition to visitor spending totals, the report credits Paducah's tourism industry with supporting 2,435 local jobs, generating more than $72 million in labor income, and producing $26.5 million in combined state and local tax revenue.

Understanding where those dollars end up is key. Visitor spending moves through the entire Paducah economy, which includes restaurants, hotels, shops, attractions, and gas stations across the community. These funds circulate broadly, supporting local jobs, sustaining local businesses, and powering the tax base that funds schools, roads, and public services.

“Behind a number like $326.7 million are thousands of real moments: a family checking into a hotel, a couple catching a show downtown, girlfriends making the trip for a weekend of great food, and a meeting planner choosing Paducah,” said Alyssa Phares, President & CEO of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.“Visitors are discovering us, from our galleries and boutiques to our stages and kitchens, and finding their own way once they're here. That's the idea behind the City of Many Ways.”

Targeted Marketing Investment Supports Sustained Growth

Paducah's tourism economy is the result of many moving parts working together. The CVB's role is distinct: to take everything Paducah has to offer, shape it for different types of visitors and channels, then share it in such a compelling way that people feel moved to make the trip. A robust digital marketing, search engine, and social strategy captures people where they're already looking (like Google, Facebook, and Instagram) while group travel and meetings sales missions spark the interest of larger groups. The team also works with travel writers to produce earned media at no cost to the organization, which generated a recent piece in Midwest Living and Garden & Gun's“South's Best Main Street” bracket.

“A record like this doesn't happen by accident,” said Phares.“Our small but dedicated CVB team works hard behind the scenes amplifying the businesses, partners, and people of Paducah.”

Paducah CVB Builds on Last Year's Momentum

The 2025 figures reflect not only the strength of Paducah as a destination, but the effectiveness of a deliberate, data-informed marketing strategy sustained by the CVB throughout each year. So far in 2026, geolocation data from Zartico, a leading destination intelligence platform, shows a 3% year-over-year increase in visitor volume, an 8% rise in visitor spending, and a 3% increase in visitors who choose to spend the night in Paducah.

“And we're not done,” said Phares.“2026 is already full of energy: new events Downtown, more meetings and conferences, live performances, fresh experiences at our attractions, new air service, and new hotels on the way. Whether it's your first visit or your fiftieth, there's no single way to experience Paducah, and we can't wait to show you yours.”

Paducah's performance aligns with continued growth across the Commonwealth. Kentucky's tourism industry generated $14.6 billion in total economic impact in 2025, reinforcing travel and tourism as one of the state's most significant contributors to Kentucky's economy. Paducah remains among the Commonwealth's strongest-performing markets.

About the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau: The Paducah CVB markets Paducah, Kentucky as a destination to visitors (people coming from 50 miles or more) using geolocation data and industry best practices in digital advertising; public relations; meetings, group and sports sales; and visitor services. For more information about the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau and its mission, visit

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