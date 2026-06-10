Canon Receives Top-Level Supplier Engagement Leader Award From International Non-Profit Organization CDP Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that it has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader in the 2025 CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment, conducted by the U.K.- based non-profit organization CDP, for the fifth time since 2022. For details, please click here.

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About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.2 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

CDP was established in 2000. Acting on behalf of such organizations as institutional investors and major consumer businesses, the CDP supports a global system whereby businesses and cities measure, disclose, manage and share important environmental information including climate change countermeasures, water resource conservation, and forestry protection. In 2025, over 22,000 corporate enterprises responded to information requests.Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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Canon Supplier Engagement Leader Award

CONTACT: Janee Law Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-497-1890...