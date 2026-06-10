Safespace Global Announces Launch Of New Addiction Treatment Vertical, Supported By Signed Master Services Agreement And Conditional $2 Million Funding Commitment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SafeSpace Global Corporation (“SafeSpace Global” or the“Company”), a provider of AI-powered physical safety and security solutions for regulated care environments, today announced the launch of its new, supported by a newly executedwith Antidote Health Ventures and afrom Method Five Labs, LLC (“Method Five Labs”).

The new vertical is designed to bring modernized environmental and physical safety monitoring, accountability workflows, and operational visibility to addiction treatment environments across the full continuum of care, including medically monitored detoxification, residential treatment, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and sober living homes.

Strategic Highlights



New Addiction Treatment Vertical: SafeSpace Global is launching a dedicated Addiction Treatment Vertical focused on environmental safety monitoring, accountability workflows, and incident documentation at every level of care.

Exclusive Rights Within the Vertical: SafeSpace intends to grant exclusivity within the Addiction Treatment Vertical to its inaugural partner upon execution of the final vertical-specific agreement.

Signed MSA: SafeSpace has executed a Master Services Agreement with Antidote Health Ventures.

HIPAA - Aligned BAA: Antidote Health Ventures and the Company also executed a Business Associate Agreement governing limited PHI handling, clarifying that SafeSpace provides environmental and physical safety monitoring; not clinical decision-making or medical services. Conditional $2 Million Funding Commitment: Method Five Labs has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent outlining a tiered, contingent equity investment of up to $3 million, depending on the size of its capital raise.



Launching SafeSpace's New Addiction Treatment Vertical

The Addiction Treatment vertical is designed to support operators seeking enhanced safety, accountability, and operational visibility across recovery-focused environments. The vertical will focus on:



Environmental and safety monitoring

Real-time alerting and incident-detection workflows

Curfew, check-in, and accountability processes

Configurable, non-clinical alerts Operational dashboards for staff and leadership



Scott M. Boruff, CEO of SafeSpace Global, stated:“Addiction Treatment environments have unique physical safety and accountability needs. By launching a dedicated vertical and partnering with experienced operators, we're building a solution that is grounded in real-world workflows and designed to scale responsibly.”

Signed MSA

SafeSpace Global has executed a Master Services Agreement with Antidote Health Ventures.

The MSA establishes:



A beta / pilot structure for co-development

Iterative refinement of signals, workflows, and alerting logic

Platform access, support, and configuration parameters

Hardware, installation, and operational responsibilities HIPAA-aligned data-handling safeguards under the accompanying BAA



The MSA does not grant exclusivity.

Conditional Funding Commitment From Method Five Labs

Method Five Labs has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent outlining a potential tiered, contingent equity investment in SafeSpace Global which may be structured as follows:



$2 million if the Fund of One closes at $20 million or more

$3 million if the fund closes at $50 million or more

$1 million if the fund closes at $10 million or more No obligation if the fund closes below $10 million



Any investment would be structured as a purchase of restricted common shares at $0.20 per share, subject to a two - year lock - up and execution of definitive agreements.

Boruff added:“Method Five Labs brings both capital and mission-aligned expertise. Their conditional commitment supports our expansion into the Addiction Treatment segment and strengthens our long-term capital-markets readiness.”

According to Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer:“The Addiction Treatment vertical represents a meaningful growth opportunity for SafeSpace Global. By combining a proven platform with a clear market need and a strong strategic partner, we're positioning the Company for responsible expansion and long-term value creation. This is a vertical where technology can make a measurable difference, and we're committed to leading that transformation.”

About Method Five Labs

Method Five Labs, LLC is a venture studio that builds and backs companies through verticalized studios spanning faith-tech, physical-product, and platform ecosystems. The firm partners with founders and operators through strategic capital, full-stack operating support - finance, legal, product, growth, and data - and a growing network of mission-aligned relationships.

About Antidote Health Ventures

Antidote Health Ventures is an early-stage company of proven operators pioneering a technology-enabled, vertically integrated model for substance-use recovery. Antidote is opening its flagship detoxification facility and is building an approach that pairs care delivery with proprietary operational technology and the real estate underpinning its programs - designed to be proven in its own facilities and then licensed to a growing waitlist of operators across the recovery continuum, including residential treatment, PHP, IOP, and sober living. Antidote Health Ventures was co-founded and incubated by Method Five Labs, the conditional investor referenced in this release.

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global provides AI-powered physical safety monitoring, analytics, and safety-enhancement technologies for senior living facilities, schools and sober living, and other regulated environments. The company's non-wearable platform delivers real-time alerts, operational insights, and compliance-aligned, data handling under HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks.

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI-powered physical safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered physical safety platform.

The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee and recently launched the TN. AI Center of Excellence.

Forward - Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding SafeSpace Global's Living Addiction Treatment vertical, the Company's beta partnership activities, and the conditional investment LOI with Method Five Labs. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including pilot outcomes, regulatory considerations, technical feasibility, fund-closing conditions, and the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. SafeSpace Global undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

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Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

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