Pax8 And Google Announce Global Partnership To Equip Msps And Their SMB Customers With Enterprise-Grade Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), now offers Google solutions to partners globally. The announcement builds on the successful pilot launch in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), where managed service providers (MSPs) are already leveraging the full suite of Google Cloud solutions to deliver secure, AI-powered, and modern end-user computing experiences to their SMB customers. Partners worldwide can begin offering their clients Google's trusted Chrome Enterprise Premium and Cameyo offerings today, available through the Pax8 Marketplace.

"Google Cloud and Chrome Enterprise are highly anticipated additions to our Marketplace, furthering our goal of bringing enterprise-grade technology to SMBs," said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. "Together, they give our partners the ability to offer complete solutions; strengthening security, simplifying operations, and driving better outcomes for SMB customers in the managed intelligence era."

Partners can provide the following solutions to their customers immediately:



Chrome Enterprise Premium: Combines the world's most trusted browser with advanced security features, context aware access, and AI-powered threat protection. Cameyo by Google: A virtualization solution that publishes legacy and client-based applications such as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), ensuring they operate local applications in a secure environment.

Chrome Enterprise and Cameyo enable organizations to deliver both web and client apps within a single, secure enterprise browser while applying modern, browser-based security controls without the overhead of traditional virtual desktops or VPNs. Partners can provide differentiated end-user computing solutions to customers, strengthening endpoint security, simplifying device and browser management, and enabling customers to modernize at their own pace.

“Our partnership with Pax8 continues to bring Google Enterprise solutions to MSPs and SMBs around the world,” said Bryan Lee, Vice President of Platforms & Devices Enterprise at Google.“After the success of the ANZ launch, we're excited to expand our North American and EMEA efforts, empowering partners with secure, AI-driven solutions to help customers innovate and grow.”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit pax8.

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at

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