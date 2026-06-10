Jordanian Universities Expand International Cooperation, Student Support, Research Excellence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University and the Yemeni Cultural Attaché in Amman discussed expanding academic cooperation and developing areas of partnership to support Yemeni students enrolled at the university and enhance their integration into the academic environment.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Vice President for Academic Affairs and Institutional Excellence Amjad Al-Nasser and Yemeni Cultural Counselor in Amman Raheela Omair, attended by the Dean of Student Affairs and directors of relevant departments. The meeting addressed a range of issues of mutual interest concerning international students.

Al-Nasser expressed the university's pride in its Yemeni students, praising their academic performance, ethical conduct and scholarly achievements. He stressed that they receive special attention as an integral part of the university community and within the framework of the longstanding fraternal ties between Jordan and Yemen.

For her part, Omair expressed the Yemeni Cultural Attaché's appreciation for Yarmouk University, commending the level of cooperation, hospitality and the university's commitment to supporting Yemeni students and following up on their academic and living conditions.

Separately, Al al-Bayt University President Osama Nusier and National Aid Fund Director General Khetam Shneikat signed a cooperation agreement aimed at empowering beneficiaries from families receiving assistance from the fund by equipping them with skills needed to enter the labor market.

The university said the agreement aligns with its strategy of strengthening partnerships with Jordanian national institutions and supports the National Aid Fund's broader objectives.

The agreement seeks to provide structured and practical training opportunities tailored to the needs of the Jordanian labor market and evolving technological developments. It also aims to equip trainees with practical expertise through programs combining theoretical and applied learning; build personal and professional capacities; help reduce youth unemployment; enhance employability and entrepreneurship; and strengthen cooperation with government institutions.

Meanwhile, Petra University honored 26 distinguished researchers who received the Outstanding Research Award for the 2025/2026 academic year during a ceremony held at the Medical Sciences Auditorium under the patronage of University President Rami Abdel Rahem.

The event was attended by Dean of Scientific Research and Graduate Studies Faisal Abu Al-Rub, faculty deans, directors of departments and centers, and members of the academic and administrative staff.

Abdel Rahim said distinguished scientific publication represents a badge of honor reflecting original research efforts and a commitment to high-quality academic output, contributing to the university's international standing.

Ali Al-Maqousi, speaking on behalf of the award recipients, said excellence is built through a supportive environment that encourages innovation and academic achievement. He praised the university administration and the Deanship of Scientific Research and Graduate Studies for facilitating procedures and enabling researchers to establish strong scientific partnerships both inside and outside Jordan.

Abu Al-Rub said the university has witnessed a significant transformation in its research performance, with the number of annual publications indexed in the Scopus database rising by 270 percent to reach 772 papers in 2025.

He added that the university's cumulative research output has reached 2,995 publications, with nearly two-thirds produced during the past four years. Scientific citations have also increased to 26,716.

Abu Al-Rub noted that the university's H-Index rose from 42 in 2022 to 72 in 2026, reflecting researchers' strong commitment to publishing in first- and second-quartile journals, which account for more than 83 percent of publications. He also highlighted support provided to 185 research projects and efforts to strengthen academic integrity regulations, adding that ten innovation projects are currently under evaluation for potential development into entrepreneurial ventures.

At Zarqa University, the Development and Quality Assurance Unit held a periodic meeting with assistant deans responsible for quality affairs across the university's faculties to introduce a new electronic evaluation system and prepare for its implementation.

The meeting included a comprehensive presentation of electronic evaluation tools designed for students, administrative staff and external stakeholders, as well as a review of implementation mechanisms and monitoring procedures across the university's colleges.

Assistant President for Quality and Development Affairs Reda Al-Mawadiya said the electronic evaluation system represents a key component of modern quality management, providing effective assessment tools and reliable data to support planning, decision-making and continuous improvement efforts.

//Petra// AF