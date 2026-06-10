Extension Of Incentives In Karabakh And East Zangezur Under Consideration Azerbaijan's Minister Of Economy
“At the next stage, within the framework of the Second State
Program on the 'Great Return', we will define as key objectives the
extension of the validity of tax, customs, social contribution, and
utility connection incentives I mentioned earlier, the introduction
of new stimulation mechanisms, expanded access to financial
resources, including subsidized interest rates on loans and the
application of other instruments, the continuation of geological
exploration, as well as the strengthening of human capital,” the
minister said.
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