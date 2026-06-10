Extension Of Incentives In Karabakh And East Zangezur Under Consideration Azerbaijan's Minister Of Economy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The extension of incentive measures in Karabakh and East Zangezur is currently being considered in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC and İTV.

“At the next stage, within the framework of the Second State Program on the 'Great Return', we will define as key objectives the extension of the validity of tax, customs, social contribution, and utility connection incentives I mentioned earlier, the introduction of new stimulation mechanisms, expanded access to financial resources, including subsidized interest rates on loans and the application of other instruments, the continuation of geological exploration, as well as the strengthening of human capital,” the minister said.



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