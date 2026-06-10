Ukraine's Long-Range Sanctions Plan Implemented Precisely As Intended, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this in his evening video address.

“There was a briefing from the Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Andrii Hnatov, on the situation at the front and the key operational directions. Of course, we also discussed in detail the mid-strikes and deep strikes currently being carried out. The plan of our Ukrainian long-range sanctions is being implemented precisely as intended,” he said.

The President recalled that Ukrainian Flamingo missiles had struck a military plant in Cheboksary, located about 900 kilometers from Ukraine.

He also noted successful strikes on facilities in Russia's oil industry, as well as achievements in the Black Sea region.

Zelensky thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and Ukrainian intelligence agencies for the results.

Ukraine's USF destroy $40B worth of Russian targets within one year –

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier confirmed that Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles had successfully hit a military plant in Cheboksary that supplies the Russian army with components for drones and missiles.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine