Injury Toll In Russian Strike On Pavlohrad Rises To 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, announced the update on Telegram.

“There are already 12 people injured in Pavlohrad as a result of the Russian attack on a multi-storey residential building,” Hanzha wrote.

One of the victims, a 75-year-old woman, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The other injured residents received the necessary medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis, Hanzha added.

Pavlohrad Mayor Anatolii Vershyna said the building was struck by an enemy Shahed or Geran-type drone, although the exact model has not yet been conclusively identified.

“It was a direct hit on a five-storey residential building. The UAV almost passed completely through the structure around the level of the third floor. All emergency services are currently working at the scene,” he said.

The impact caused a fire in the building, which has since been contained.

According to the Mayor, another drone struck an industrial enterprise.

Overall, about ten buildings were damaged in the attack.

Enemy strikespetrovsk region nearly 20 times, damaging administrative building, high school, municipal

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military launched a strike on Pavlohrad, damaging a multi-storey residential building.

Photo: Pavlohrad Official