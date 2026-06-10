Zelensky To Join G7 Summit On June 16 Macron
“On Tuesday morning, we will have a discussion on Ukraine with President Zelensky. This is very important for us, because we need to restore convergence of positions within the G7 in support of Ukraine on various aspects of this war. That means support, negotiations, and commitments,” Macron said.
According to him, the summit will begin with a separate meeting of the seven leaders.
“First there will be a moment of discussion among the seven leaders to cover major international crisis topics. And on Tuesday morning, we will have a discussion on Ukraine with President Zelensky,” he added.Read also: G7 cities must stand with Ukraine's communities, Nancy Mayor says
As reported by Ukrinform, the G7 Summit is scheduled for June 15–17 in Évian-les-Bains in southeastern France.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced plans to organize a video conference between G7 countries and China to discuss global trade imbalances.
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