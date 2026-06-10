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Cameron Holley

Cameron Holley


2026-06-10 05:36:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, UNSW Law & Justice and UNSW Institute for Climate Risk & Response, UNSW Sydney
Profile Articles

Cameron is a Professor in the School of Law, Society and Criminology at UNSW Law & Justice.

He is Deputy Director of the UNSW Institute for Climate Risk and Response, and a member of the Global Water Institute, UNSW Sydney. He is a former Head of School and former director of the Connected Waters Initiative. He was also a member of The Australian Panel of Experts on Environmental Law (APEEL).

Cameron publishes widely in the areas of environmental law, natural resources law, energy law and water law, with a focus on regulation and governance. Within these fields, he has examined issues of compliance and enforcement, environmental security, resilience and collaborative governance.

Experience
  • 2011–present Professor, UNSW Sydney

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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