Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Veritone, Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Before July 20Th Regarding Lead Plaintiff Role

If you purchased or acquired Veritone securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Veritone, Inc. (“Veritone” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:VERI) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Veritone securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until July 20, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Veritone inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) as a result, Veritone overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Veritone would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Veritone's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Veritone shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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