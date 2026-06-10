SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Erasca, Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud By Block & Leviton LLP August 10 Deadline To Seek To Serve As Lead Plaintiff

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of an individual investor, Block & Leviton LLP filed a class action lawsuit today against Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), along with certain individuals, alleging that they violated federal securities laws by issuing false and misleading statements concerning the company's business, operations, and prospects. A copy of the Complaint is available on Block & Leviton's website.

The suit alleges that Erasca, Inc., along with its CEO and CFO, violated federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements about its lead oncology drug candidate, ERAS-0015, between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026. According to the complaint, the Company repeatedly touted ERAS-0015 as a potential“best-in-class” therapy and highlighted purportedly superior preclinical results compared to Revolution Medicines' competing drug candidate, RMC-6236, while failing to disclose that those comparisons were allegedly improper, exposed the Company to patent and trade secret disputes, and lacked a reasonable basis. The truth allegedly began to emerge on April 27, 2026, when Erasca disclosed that Revolution Medicines had accused the Company of patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation, and making deceptive comparative statements regarding ERAS-0015. Later that day, Erasca reported preliminary clinical data that included a patient death and acknowledged that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and competing therapies were based on inherently limited cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials. Following these disclosures, Erasca's stock price fell more than 45%, and the complaint seeks damages on behalf of investors who purchased Erasca securities during the class period.

The suit was brought in the Southern District of California and filed by Block & Leviton LLP. The case is captioned Cheng v. Erasca, Inc. et al., No. 3:26-cv-03481 (S.D. Cal.). The suit is brought on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca, Inc. common stock between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026, both dates inclusive.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca, Inc. stock during the Class Period, you are a member of this proposed Class and may be able to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. This is a court-appointed representative of the class. To do so, you must comply with the relevant provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, 15 U.S.C. 78u-4. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court by no later than August 10, 2026, the deadline established by this notice. You may contact Block & Leviton to learn more about serving as a lead plaintiff.

You do not need to seek to become a lead plaintiff to share in any possible recovery. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in this action.

You can learn more about the suit at Block & Leviton's case webpage, by calling (888) 256-2510, or by emailing ....

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

(888) 256-2510

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