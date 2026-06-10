Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY:
|48
|TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING :
|87,314,252
|TOTAL SHARES VOTED:
|38,533,569
|TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED:
|44.13%
About Nova Leap
Nova Leap is a North American healthcare services company providing home-based and community-based care. Through its network of local agencies, the Company delivers personal care, dementia care, companion services, care management and palliative care, enabling individuals to remain safely and independently in their homes.
Nova Leap operates an integrated platform across the continuum of care, with a focus on scale, operational excellence, and high-quality outcomes for clients and communities.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: For further information: Chris Dobbin, CPA, ICD.D Director, President and CEO T: 902 401 9480 E:...
MENAFN10062026004107003653ID1111241345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment