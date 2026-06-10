Yardstick Golf And Covermyniche Launch Specialty Insurance Program For Commercial Golf Simulator Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Yardstick Golf, the leading research and resource platform for the indoor golf simulator industry, and CoverMyNiche, LLC, a digital wholesale insurance platform specializing in niche commercial risks, today announced the launch of the Golf Simulator Insurance Program - a purpose-built commercial coverage solution designed specifically for golf simulator businesses.

The program launches with full commercial coverage available today, with home simulator coverage coming soon.

A Market That Standard Policies Were Never Built For

The U.S. indoor golf simulator industry has grown into a multi-billion dollar commercial category, with hundreds of sim lounges, multi-bay facilities, and entertainment venues opening annually. Despite that growth, most operators have been forced to piece together coverage from general business policies that were never underwritten with their actual risk profile in mind.

Flying clubs. Alcohol service. High-value launch monitors and projectors. Booking systems handling customer payment data. Business interruption tied to a single equipment failure. These are the exposures that define a golf simulator operation - and the ones that standard policies consistently undervalue or exclude entirely.

"The golf simulator industry has grown into a big business. The insurance coverage available to operators largely hasn't kept pace. CoverMyNiche changes that - purpose-built underwriting for the risks that actually define this business, from high-value equipment to liquor liability to cyber exposure. It's the coverage I'd want if I were opening a sim lounge today."

- Reid Colson, Founder, Yardstick Golf

Purpose-Built Underwriting, Not a Relabeled Policy

The Golf Simulator Insurance Program is offered through CoverMyNiche and its licensed specialty carrier partners. Commercial sim businesses can access six core coverage types under one program:

General Liability - bodily injury and property damage coverage scaled to indoor golf risk

Liquor Liability - purpose-written for sim lounges and entertainment venues serving alcohol

Equipment and Inland Marine - replacement-cost coverage for launch monitors, projectors, screens, and computers at current market value

Business Interruption - lost revenue protection during rebuilds following fire, water damage, or extended equipment failure

Equipment Breakdown - mechanical and electrical failure coverage for HVAC, electrical systems, and simulator hardware

Cyber and Customer Data - coverage for booking systems, payment processing, and member data exposure

Certificates of insurance are available for commercial operators, with multi-location and franchise coverage options for growing businesses.

"I've worked every side of this industry - carrier, agency, and technology - and the pattern never changes: the fastest-growing niches get stuck with policies that were never written for them. We built the Golf Simulator Insurance Program to break that pattern, underwriting operators around how their businesses actually run instead of forcing them into a generic mold. Partnering with Yardstick lets us bring that coverage to the community they've spent fifteen years earning the trust of - exactly the kind of underserved market we founded CoverMyNiche to serve.”

-Susan Hupp, CEO and Founder, CoverMyNiche

Free Risk Assessment Tool

Alongside the program launch, Yardstick Golf and CoverMyNiche are releasing a free, two-minute risk assessment tool for commercial sim operators using the Free Risk Assessment Tool

Operators answer nine questions about their specific business - coverage type, alcohol service, equipment value, staffing, customer data handling - and receive a personalized risk score, identified coverage gaps, and a printable PDF report of their risks. No commitment or sales pressure required.

The tool was built on the insight that most simulator businesses are underinsured before a claim surfaces. The risk assessment gives operators a clear picture of their exposure before that moment arrives.

Availability

The Golf Simulator Insurance Program is available now for commercial sim businesses nationwide. Home simulator coverage is coming soon. Operators can start a quote or take the free risk assessment at

About Yardstick Golf

Yardstick Golf (yardstickgolf) is the leading research and resource platform for the golf simulator industry, serving a community of more than 75,000 simulator owners and business operators. Over 15 years, Yardstick Golf has published data-driven guides, industry benchmarking studies, and business planning tools to help operators start and grow profitable indoor golf businesses.

About CoverMyNiche

CoverMyNiche, LLC is a digital wholesale insurance platform based in Columbus, Ohio, founded by Susan Hupp and Michelle Middleton, two specialty insurance veterans with leadership experience across the carrier, agency, and technology sides of the industry. CoverMyNiche develops purpose-built programs for niche commercial risks that standard markets underserve. The Golf Simulator Insurance Program is underwritten through CoverMyNiche's licensed specialty carrier partners.

About this partnership: The Golf Simulator Insurance Program is offered through CoverMyNiche, LLC, a licensed insurance agency. Yardstick Golf and Reid Colson are marketing partners and are not licensed insurance producers. All quotes, coverage recommendations, policy terms, and binding decisions are made by CoverMyNiche and its licensed carrier partners.