Anterix Inc. Reports Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Full Year FY 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights



Executed new spectrum sale agreements with CPS Energy, Texas-New Mexico Power and NorthWestern Energy during FY2026 for total contracted proceeds of $23.9 million

Subsequent to year end, in April 2026, the Company entered into a new spectrum sale agreement with Benton PUD for a total contract price of $0.8 million

On February 18, 2026, the FCC adopted the 2026 Report and Order to expand the 900 MHz broadband segment from 6 MHz to 10 MHz

Received $127 million of contracted proceeds from customers with $50 million of contracted proceeds outstanding

Launched TowerXTM, a tower site access service, and CatalyX®, a turnkey connectivity management solution

Delivered broadband licenses to customers covering 155 counties and recorded a $34.8 million gain on sale of intangible assets

Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 219 counties and recorded a $105.4 million gain Invested $27.2 million in spectrum clearing costs



Fourth Quarter FY 2026 Financial Highlights



Delivered broadband licenses to customers covering 92 counties and recorded a $22.0 million gain on sale of intangible assets

Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 46 counties and recorded a $11.1 million gain Invested $7.4 million in spectrum clearing costs



Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2026, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $98.5 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $6.1 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, Anterix had no share repurchase activity. In fiscal 2026 full year, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $1.0 million. As of March 31, 2026, $226.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at . Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, financial results, outlook, regulatory actions or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets and services to its targeted utility or other customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix's ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; and (vi) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

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