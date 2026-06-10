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PRESS RELEASE

June 10th, 2026



RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE GREEN NOTES MATURING IN AUGUST 2031

RCI Banque, operating under the commercial brand Mobilize Financial Services, announces the issuance of a € 750m 5-year and 2-months green bond (Aug-31) bearing a 4.00% coupon.

The deal attracted a final order book above 2.3 billion euro coming from around 150 investors.

The proceeds from this Green Bond will be used to finance or refinance Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and charging infrastructure.

The success of this transaction demonstrates investors' confidence in the financial strength of the company and its contribution to facilitate the transition to electric driving and help tackle climate change.

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About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,270,556 contracts (new and used vehicles) at the end of 2025 and sold 3.6 million services. At the end of 2025, average earning assets stood at 59.3 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,181 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of 2025, net deposits amounted to 29.9 billion euros, or 46.8 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services:

Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

Attachment

EN - CP 5Y2M Green €750M Aug-2031